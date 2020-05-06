Samsung presented last February the series Galaxy S20, which was announced together with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, your new flip shell phone that we have already tried. However, the South Korean company already has new long-term projects in hand, such as a 600 megapixel camera, and others in the short term, such as a 250 megapixel sensor.

If it was recently revealed that Samsung has partnered with Xiaomi to work together on the arrival of a new smartphone with a 150 megapixel camera, which would be launched on the market later this year; Now the future plans of the South Korean technology giant, whose purpose is to launch a 600 megapixel camera; although before that he is developing a 250 megapixel sensor. Samsung has not been satisfied with its 108 megapixel sensor, which debuted with the Galaxy S20 Ultra, so, according to a leak, the company plans to go further.

Samsung’s long-term goal is to brand new 600 megapixel image sensor make it a rival to the human eye. However, before this happens, the company wants to launch smartphones that look a 250 megapixel camera, as reported by MyDrivers. Reports point that the tech giant is already working on this latest sensor, which could be up to an inch diagonal, and is expected to debut with the company’s next flagship, which could be the Galaxy Note 20.

We recommend you | The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip goes through DxOMark and scores surprisingly low: below Xiaomi Mi 9 or Huawei P20 Pro.

Samsung works to launch a smartphone with a 250MP camera

The same report also suggests that Samsung would have already finished with the development of its 150 megapixel camera, so the first smartphones to come with this camera module are expected in the second half of this year, although there is currently no official information about it. However, rumors suggest that the rumored Galaxy Note 20 Ultra would be the first device of the company to incorporate this type of sensor or a device of another different brand, like Xiaomi.

For the moment, all that remains is to wait for Samsung to offer official information on both its plans for the 600-megapixel camera and the next 250 megapixel sensor. However, it should be noted that Samsung is one of the world’s largest providers of camera module, so this type of sensor could also make an appearance on smartphones of other major companies.

Follow Andro4all