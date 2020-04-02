Always at the forefront, the Korean giant Samsung wants to anticipate now the beginning of the end of some LCD panels that began to say goodbye long ago in favor of other more efficient, colorful and modern technologies.

In fact, its subsidiary Samsung Display will stop manufacturing LCD screens at the end of this year 2020, in a movement opposed to Sharp’s to focus precisely on OLED and QD-OLED, the nearest future of our screens and the technologies that are benefiting the most from a Samsung that has completely eaten up this market.

The CNET colleagues anticipated this, following information from ., which points to the closure of LCD production lines in South Korea and China, with confirmed reconversion in his native country and still studying what would be done with Chinese factories.

Samsung wants to modernize the lines of Samsung Display and better focus its business, abandoning the obsolete LCD to focus on OLED, flexible OLED and its new QD-OLED technology.

It seems that starts the end of an obsolete LCD technology and that she will resist for a time, but that she is certainly doomed, staying now in the hands of Sharp itself, or other manufacturers such as BOE or China Star that will continue to provide mobile phones and devices, surely in economic ranges.

This movement is no surprise, since Samsung itself had announced last year multi-million dollar investments to upgrade its production lines and move forward with the development of their new QD-OLED panels, which will not be content to replicate LG and its OLEDs but will use quantum dots to improve technology.

QD-OLED, what the hell is QD-OLED?

Staying ahead requires risks, and Samsung seems to get used to that risk that always means going one step further, this time moving forward with a hybrid technology that unites the benefits of your current QLED with quantum dots and OLEDs that have succeeded in recent years.

Unlike its competitors that use white light in OLED, Samsung would use a unique material to produce blue light, and through the known quantum dots this blue would be transformed into the other red and green dots that generate the image.

In this case, the advantage of no need backlight inherent in OLED technology, but in turn quantum dots would continue to be used to avoid degradation of subpixels, since the light is produced in a single color, also improving the reflectivity of the panel.

Its downside is that these QD-OLEDs add one more layer to the display, that of quantum dots, making the devices thicker than already known OLEDs. Something that certainly does not seem so important on televisions, because although LG and Sony OLEDs are spectacular in designWe are not going to look in profile all the time on TV to better appreciate its thickness.

This year Samsung has already introduced its new QLED 2020 televisions, so It will not be soon when we see the first QD-OLED, although surely we will know more in the coming months. Will Samsung offer us what it promises?

At Andro4all | Samsung devours the market and Sharp withdraws from the manufacture of OLED panels for smartphones

Follow Andro4all