         Samsung will start mass production of its 5 nanometer chips this second quarter of 2020

The processors war is fought, among other capital points, between nanometers. Samsung, one of the giants in the world of microprocessors, confirmed in April to have the manufacturing process ready at 5 nanometers, manufacturing under the process of extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV). The announcement came just two pesos after the start of production of its 7-nanometer chips, in response to a TSMC that already had 5nm chips in mind for the first half of this year.

Following the announcement of the results corresponding to the first quarter of 2020, the company has announced the mass production of 5nm chips for the second quarter of 2020. In the same way, they announce that they will also focus on the development of the 3 nanometer GAA process. This is a new manufacturing process that reduces chip size by up to 45%, consumes 50% less energy, and increases efficiency by up to 35%.

5nm Exynos are closer

In the second half, to address current uncertainties, the foundry business will focus on diversifying applications beyond mobile devices to include areas such as consumer and computer applications. It will also continue to invest in advanced processes for the future and will start mass producing 5nm products this year and will focus on developing the GAA 3nm process.

With the mass production of its 5nm chip, the next-generation Exynos can be expected to be manufactured under this process. Similarly, point out that Samsung is collaborating with Google, according to leaks, to bring your Visual Core to Exynos processors. Google would thus replace the photographic processing ISP of the Samsung processor.

This Exynos AP coincides with the aforementioned manufacturing process, since it would be a 5-nanometer processor, a dual-core Cortex A78 cluster, another also dual-core cluster with Cortex A76 cores and a last quad-core cluster with Cortex A55 cores. Custom cores are not expected from the new batch of Samsung.

So, all you have to do is wait for the company to make its first 5nm mobile processor official. Of course, clarify that, according to current information, we should not expect it with the future Galaxy Note 20, since rumors point to an Exynos 992 with 6 nanometer technology.

