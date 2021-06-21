Samsung will show on June 28 new and interesting details about the new Wear OS

06/21/2021 at 8:01 PM CEST

Samsung is one of the biggest names participating in this year’s Mobile World Congress. Of course, their presence will be telematic, since they have decided for the safety of their employees not to move them. Thus, it has announced that will have something important to reveal about the future of smartwatches.

The company partnered with Google earlier this year to work on the next version of Wear OS. During an MWC session next week, Samsung will showcase a “new smartwatch experience” – in other words, it will allow us to see clearly for the first time what it has been doing together with Google.

In addition to “reinventing smartwatches,” Samsung will also share details on its latest security enhancements for the Galaxy ecosystem. Since this is not an “Unpacked” event (the brand’s name for its presentation events), it is unclear if Samsung will introduce new devices.

However, the company said it will show “how the Galaxy ecosystem of connected devices is set up to bring people even greater possibilities to enrich their lifestyles“, so there is at least the possibility that we will see new products. The virtual session of Samsung Galaxy will take place on Monday, June 28. You will be able to see it live on Samsung’s YouTube channel.