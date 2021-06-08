Samsung will produce folding screens for Xiaomi, vivo and (eye) also Google

Starting next October, Samsung Display will begin to produce flexible OLED panels for other mobile manufacturers such as Xiaomi, vivo or Google itself.

Industry experts said that this 2021 was going to be the year of folding mobiles, and everything seems to indicate that it is indeed on the way to being so and this course we will see more folding mobiles from more manufacturers to overshadow and serious competition to the Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip that star in practically all sales in the Android catalog.

In fact, we will not only see the new Samsung iteration that is already shown in leaks together with the Huawei Mate X2 and the Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold, as it seems to be confirmed that Samsung Display is already preparing to produce screens for other manufacturers, like Xiaomi itself, its living neighbor or Google itself that finally seems to be preparing a folding mobile

The news was released on the air by the companions of TheElec, reporting that Samsung already prepares the necessary sizing in its production lines to increase the demand for flexible OLED panels and provide therefore to Google, Xiaomi and vivo already from next October.

It is already imminent, starting next October, when Samsung will begin to provide flexible OLED panels to other mobile manufacturers that could thus present their folding devices for the last quarter of the year.

The third time is the charm: 2021 will be the year of folding mobiles

The fonts do not reveal specs, sizes, or other key information, just that these will be the first customers of Samsung and not OPPO, as previously discussed. In any case, yes they dare to speculate on some of the characteristics that could present the Pixel Fold and the rest of the folding that are to come in this 2021.

Thus, there is talk of a Google folding with a 7.6-inch screen which will be folded in book format, with a design similar to that of the Galaxy Z Fold and without specifying whether or not there will be an external screen. Regarding the folding mobile of vivo, it would have a flexible 8-inch screen to achieve this hybrid utility between smartphone and tablet, with another external panel manufactured by BOE of 6.5 inches.

About the terminal to present by Xiaomi there is no more information, although it could be the Mi Mix Fold itself and its mass production for international marketing. And finally, OPPO seems to have delayed their plans launch of a folding smartphone until next 2022.

Samsung is ambitious, and would seek to double the sales of its folding mobile phones, from 2.5 million Galaxy Z Fold2 and Galaxy Z Flip to the 6 or 7 million that will be produced and delivered from the new generations Fold3 and Flip3.

Regarding Samsung, It also seems that the production of its folding smartphones will be higher in this year 2021, both for the Galaxy Z Fold3 and for the Galaxy Z Flip3, which would seek to reach a new milestone between 6 and 7 million folding devices delivered compared to the 2.5 million that were made of the Galaxy Z Fold2 and Galaxy Z Flip. It would mean multiplying the sales of hugely expensive devices by 2 or more, so expectations are high.

We will see if Apple is also encouraged, because we all know that In Cupertino they never invent the wheel, but they know how to sell it better than anyone else and with them the market will take off of folding smartphones, without a doubt… _Are you ready for the future of the mobile industry?

What is missing from folding mobiles so that they are finally mainstream

