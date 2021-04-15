Samsung will present its most powerful Galaxy device at the end of the month

In this mysterious event that will take place on April 28, Samsung could launch the new generation of its Galaxy Book laptops.

After the presentation events of the Samsung Galaxy S21 and the new terminals of the Galaxy A family, now the Korean manufacturer has summoned us for a new Galaxy Unpacked that will take place at the end of this month and in which it will present the “most powerful Galaxy” device to date.

What can we expect from this new Samsung event

This new Samsung event will be a Galaxy Unpacked in which the Korean brand will present one or more new devices of the Galaxy family and will be held online next April 28 at 4:00 p.m. Spanish time.

We have always associated the Galaxy range with mobile terminals, but in recent times it has been reaching other products such as smartwatch, tablets, headphones and even laptops.

On the presentation video of this release We can only see a blue box with the date of the event and its motto: “The most powerful Galaxy is coming”.

The first thing that comes to mind is to think that the Korean manufacturer is going to present a new smartphone, but they are not the usual dates for Samsung to release new terminals, since he usually does it in summer And, furthermore, the only mobile that would remain to be released on the market is the Samsung Galaxy Note 21, a device that we are unlikely to see this year.

Therefore, the product or products that would fit the most within this event are the new Samsung Galaxy Book, especially if we take into account that this range of laptops from the Korean brand has not been renewed since 2019 and they have become a bit outdated at the processor level, having the tenth generation of Intel chips.

Most likely, we will see a new generation of the Galaxy Book equipped with Intel’s 11th generation processors, christened Tiger Lake.

Anyway, these are just assumptions and we will have to wait until April 28 to know the surprise that Samsung has in store for us.

