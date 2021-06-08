Samsung will not risk and the Galaxy S22 would not mount cameras under the screen, according to South Korean media

The performance of the integrated cameras is not quite good yet, and Samsung looks like it will only explore with the more cutting edge Galaxy Zs.

Waiting for an Unpacked that this summer will bring us important news to the Samsung galaxy, the truth is that the rumor mill already flies around some Galaxy S22 that should land early next year, and that apparently they will not integrate some of the novelties that we will see in other more avant-garde devices such as the new Galaxy Z with their folding designs.

In fact, we have already had some information about the Galaxy S22 that points to agreements with Olympus for its photographic systems and some other details such as a zoom never seen on a mobile phone, although it seems that on the front there will not be too many interesting changes at least as far as configuration is concerned.

And it is that according to some South Korean media, it seems that Samsung would not dare to implement the integrated front camera under the screen in its most iconic devices that we should see in the Galaxy Z Fold3, as long as the rumors and previous leaks that we have been hearing and reading in recent weeks are fulfilled.

Samsung will explore new technologies with its Galaxy Z and its most avant-garde cut, but the Galaxy S, its most internationally recognized family, will bet on maintaining proven technologies and proven response.

These are the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 and Galaxy Z Fold3 that we would like to see in an UNPACKED

Apparently, in South Korea it is said that the results that Samsung is obtaining with the integrated front cameras are not entirely satisfactory for now, without reaching the level of performance of the “normal” sensors placed in a notch or in the hole, so they would not be willing to assume the loss of quality in their flagship at the cost of simply being at the forefront.

The reasoning is simple, bringing technologies with low yields and high prices to mobiles with longer runs can increase costs, while the Galaxy Z family is even more niche, avant-garde oriented and with more limited runs , Samsung being able to afford to explore a little more.

Not only this, and it is that user complaints would number in the hundreds of thousands with a poor quality Galaxy S on its front camera, while users of a Galaxy Z Fold will be more early birds and they will be willing to assume this type of concessions for testing and having the latest technology in their smartphones.

Completely wrong do not go in Samsung if this is the approach, so We will see in August if the Galaxy Z Fold3 confirms this integrated camera on its internal screen, and especially how it finally responds. Meanwhile, we will continue to wait for them to arrive more news about that long-awaited agreement with Olympus to sign the optics of Samsung’s flagships in 2022, catching up with manufacturers that present agreements with ZEISS, Leica or Hasselblad.

