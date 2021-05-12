Samsung will not attend the Mobile World Congress 2021 in person

Samsung joins Nokia and Sony and says “no” to a face-to-face MWC

Samsung just announced that will not attend the Mobile World Congress 2021 in person, thus joining the already confirmed absences of Ericsson, Nokia and Sony, among others.

Samsung will participate in MWC 2021 virtually

Thanks to the Korean news agency Yonhap News we have learned that Samsung has published a short statement in which he confirms that he will not attend this year’s Mobile World Congress in person. And it will not do so for the same reason wielded by the rest of the brands that will not attend this event: to safeguard the safety of your employees, partners and customers:

“Our priority is the health and safety of our employees, partners and customers; and that is why we have made the decision to withdraw from this year’s Mobile World Congress in-person event.

But this does not mean that the Korean brand will not present its news on these dates, because in this same statement it has confirmed that Yes, it will participate virtually in the Mobile World Congress 2021:

“We look forward to participating virtually and continuing to collaborate with the GSMA and other industry partners to continue developing new mobile experiences.”

The Mobile World Congress of 2021 will be held between June 28 and July 1 in the city of Barcelona and will have all kinds of security and prevention measures to create a safe environment for visitors, workers, partners and everything. the event staff. Some of these measures are the limitation of the capacity to 50,000 people and the realization of mandatory tests every 72 hours.

Related topics: Events, Samsung

Do you use Instagram? Click here and enter our Instagram community to be the first to see our stories: @ andro4allcom

Do you use Telegram? Click here and enter our Telegram community to be the first to find out about all the news about Android: t.me/andro4all