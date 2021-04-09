Samsung will equip its next TVs with LG OLED panels

Samsung appears to have resumed its plans to move away from LCD technology. The South Korean multinational would buy, for the first time, millions of OLED panels from LG, one of its main competitors in the television market. According to ET News, executives from both companies had recently met to agree on the operation.

The purchase agreement between Samsung and LG would contemplate the delivery of 1 million OLED panels by the second half of 2021 and 4 million by 2022. And while it is difficult to know exactly what strategy those in Seoul will adopt, everything seems to indicate that the first televisions with OLED technology from Samsung could arrive as soon as next year.

Samsung Display announced in March 2020 that, by the end of the same year, it would stop all production of LCD panels at its factories in South Korea and China. The decision of the South Korean firm was due to the inability to compete with the prices of its Chinese competitors. However, after the increase in demand caused by the pandemic, it decided to postpone the end of the aforementioned production.

Samsung has been betting on LCD technology for several years. Almost all of its range of televisions have this type of panel. Even their newer QLEDs, which require a liquid crystal display behind the layer of “quantum dots”, use them. The rest of the manufacturers, such as Sony, Hisense, Vizio, Philips or Panasonic, have opted for OLED panels in some segments, many of them supplied by the giant LG Display.

Samsung will continue to work on other display technologies

The company, in parallel, would continue working on its new technology TV Quantum Dot OLED (QD-OLED), a hybrid between OLED and QLED. If it delivers on its promises, it could be a technology superior to both.

The South Korean firm also seeks to launch new televisions with a Micro-LED screen, until now exclusive to a super high-end range. These offer a number of advantages such as better image quality, larger sizes, better brightness and less chance of burning. In the future, Micro-LED technology is expected to be the replacement for OLED, although, due to high production costs, it is believed that it will still be years away.

