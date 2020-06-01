Already less and less to see one of the most anticipated devices of 2020: Apple’s new iPhone 12. As you all well know, the Cupertino firm last year introduced the iPhone 11, devices that despite being considered somewhat decaffeinated by many, have managed to remain number one in sales today.

Rumors suggest that Apple will present up to four different models of iPhone 12. One with a 5.4-inch screen, two with 6.1-inch screens and a larger model with a screen of up to 6.7 inches, all of these screens. OLED. The most interesting thing is that once again, The main distributor of these screens will be one of the main competitors of Apple, the South Koreans of Samsung..

As we read in GizChina, the new iPhone will carry screens made by both Samsung and LG. The most curious thing is that Samsung will manufacture up to 80% of these screens. What does it mean? That 4 out of 5 of the new smartphones in the bitten apple will have a Samsung screen.

According to the leaks, the 5.4-inch model (which will be the normal iPhone 12), the 6.7-inch model (iPhone 12 Pro Max) and one of the two 6.1-inch models will have Samsung screens. As we already knew, the South Korean brand in addition to manufacturing incredible devices such as its new Galaxy S20, It is one of the main providers of screens for other companies such as Apple.

That they are OLED models was more than clear especially after the latest news. Samsung Display will stop manufacturing LCD screens at the end of this year 2020, in a movement opposed to that of other companies to focus precisely on OLED and QD-OLED, the nearest future of our screens and the technologies that are benefiting the most from a Samsung that has completely eaten up this market.

