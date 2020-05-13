         Samsung updates Gear S3 and Gear Sport watches with improvements to the Galaxy Watch Active2

Owners of a Samsung Gear S3 or Samsung Gear Sport will see their device software renewed thanks to the new update that is on the way: Samsung adds Bixby to these watches, also improvements in consumption, in the sports record, from sleep and a new icon on the main screen to return to the application in use.

Samsung has been updating its range of smart watches with some frequency while including new features in each of the generations. In addition, take advantage of renew past models by dint of carrying functionalities of the most recent. Because, were the Samsung Gear S3 or Samsung Gear Sport out of date? Far from it: its owners are about to receive an update that includes improvements to the latest watches. Also to Bixby.

The Samsung Gear S3 and Gear Sport receive Bixby

Samsung Gear S3 Frontier

Samsung’s Tizen watches tend to incorporate a microphone and speaker, two hardware options that the brand took advantage of to include its initial assistant, S Voice. After the cancellation of said assistant in favor of the most modern and complete Bixby, Samsung finally includes it in the Gear S3 and Gear Sport with the latest update of these devices. As Tizen Help highlights, the update is spreading across the United States and South Korea as the first step to global arrival.

Apart from Bixby, holders of Samsung Gear S3 and Samsung Gear Sport watches will receive other news, some of which were initially included in the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2. This is all that the update brings:

The watches receive Bixby as a personal assistant.

The sphere shows the icon of the application that is running in the background so you can return to it with a tap (very useful while recording the exercise).

More emoticons available.

Samsung Health receives the record of the last lap in running and cycling exercises.

Samsung Health incorporates information from daily activity and activates the automatic recording of swimming.

Improvements in the Always On Display mode, in battery saving, the update makes the timer and stopwatch more intuitive, optimizes the customization of icons in the quick panel and improves the detection of the sleep log.

The update of the Samsung Gear S3 and Samsung Gear Sport watches has started in the United States and South Korea. Hopefully it will expand to the rest of the territories soon: see if you already have it available on your device.

