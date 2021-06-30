Samsung unveils new One UI for Wear OS

06/29/2021 at 11:41 PM CEST

At its new event at the Mobile World Congress, Samsung has shown its latest interface for smart watches called One UI Watch. This software works on the new version of Wear OS that the company develops jointly with Google. Those who follow Samsung closely will recall that One UI it already existed for watches and that it served to make the interface between Galaxy phones and their watches feel more consistent.

When Google announced the latest interactive platform for wearables, it was made with the collaboration of Samsung, which shared how it had learned from the Korean company to optimize some processes to improve responsiveness and battery performance . In addition, some changes were seen in navigation, such as the double click on the physical button to choose between the different applications.

Today Samsung has shown a few more details on how this will work. For example when installing applications that are compatible with your phone.