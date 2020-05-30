Samsung has announced the Galaxy Book S with Intel. An interesting variant of the original version marketed with the Snapdragon 8cx chipset under the Windows platform on ARM.

The new model with Intel was an “open secret” that had been discussed for months, almost since the limitations of Windows on ARM were verified. There are no official sales data, but they must have been minimal so that a manufacturer like Samsung had to change the hardware base.

And that the laptop was not bad at all thinking about its high mobility and the advantages of a platform like ARM, its connectivity to LTE mobile networks and enormous autonomy. We talked about it at the time. Its inability to natively run Win32 applications and the lack of performance are too great limitations to obtain the endorsement of the users.

Galaxy Book S with Intel, features and price

Samsung has confirmed its specifications on all points. The big news is the Intel Core i5-L16G7 processor, one of the models that will be part of the platform Lakefield and that others like Microsoft’s Surface Neo will use.

The processor is precisely Intel’s response to ARM input on PCs. It uses a very similar technology, big.LITTLE, combining high-performance CPU cores with lower-power ones with higher energy efficiency and lower cost, to balance the performance, battery life and final sale price.

The rest of the specifications are the known ones based on a 13.3-inch screen and a chassis that allows high mobility by leaving its weight below the kilogram. We review them:

Screen: 13.3-inch diagonal multi-touch LCD

FHD resolution

Intel Core i5-L16G7 CPU

Intel UHD Graphics Integrated GPU

Memory: 8 GB RAM (LPDDR4x)

Storage 256/51 2GB eUFS, with MicroSD support up to 1 Tbytes.

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax 2 × 2, LTE6 (Cat 16), Bluetooth v 5.0, 2 USB-C® ports, fingerprint reader.

Audio: Four AKG speakers with Dolby Atmos output, microphone / line outputs.

42Wh battery

Dimensions and weight: 305.2 x 203.2 x 6.2 ~ 11.8 mm – 950 grams

This Galaxy Book S with Intel will be available in two finishes gray or gold. Pre-installs standard versions of Windows 10 Home or Pro and with it one of the keys to the version: the native execution of Win32 applications and the rest of Windows software. The ultraportable is priced in the UK at 999 pounds. We do not know price or availability in Spain.