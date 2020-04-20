Taking care of the environment is a concern of more and more companies, which seek to make their activity more respectful of it. And this it is a mentality that can be applied to all work processes it does. And Samsung is an increasingly committed company to this.

That is why, now, with the launch of some of its latest televisions, and to take a step towards sustainability, has designed his television boxes so that they can be converted into cat houses, among other things, and the company’s ideas for doing so seem very original to us.

This is how Samsung wants you to recycle your boxes, turn them into furniture!

Samsung is working to become a more sustainable company in every way, and now it has announced that it has made changes to the packaging of its televisions, so that the cardboard of these can be used easily to create recycled objects, such as a small table, a cat house or even a magazine rack.

This “ecological packaging”, which is the name Samsung uses to define it, it is made of corrugated cardboard, and the Serif, The Frame and The Sero will be included in their Smart TVs, which are the first to include this ecological and reusable packaging.

Within the package of these televisions, we will find a small manual that will guide users so that, cutting certain parts of this box can build various household items, an idea of ​​the most original thing that will make you not have to get rid of this cardboard, but will have a second life in your home. According to Samsung Electronics Executive Vice President Kangwook Chun:

“Consumers are more likely to buy from a brand that shares fundamentals and values ​​similar to what they have, and with our green packaging, we believe we can provide our customers with a new experience that considers the environment as an important way to express itself. “

In addition to all this, Samsung is organizing together with Dezeen, a British design magazine, a contest for users to come up with new ways to use this packaging, and the most practical and original will be awarded, also involving the users of this recycling.

And, as thousands of internet videos have taught us, cardboard is one of the materials that we can most easily recycle at home so we can use it for other purposes, and Samsung, thanks to the large size of their televisions, gives us the opportunity to reuse a large amount of this material.

At the end of the day, being environmentally friendly also involves trying to reuse all kinds of materials so that they do not end up in the trash, and this goes from trying to use less plastics to reusing things that we can think a priori that we should throw away.

