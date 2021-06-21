Samsung to show Wear 3.0 experience on June 28

Since the introduction of Wear, the new version of Google’s wearable operating system previously known as Wear OS, in the past Google I / O 2021, sThere are many expectations that this movement has raised on the part of the search engine’s company. And, let’s not deny it, until now the competition that WatchOS faced seemed little interested in said competition. It almost gave the impression that the rest of the sector had thrown in the towel.

That sentiment changed completely, when Google told us about Wear, as well as its partnership with Samsung. For the first time in years, we saw a bit of joy in the smartwatch industry and, since then, there are many eyes that pay attention to the plans of all the technologies related to this field. Even more so since the news, this morning, that Wear 3.0 will be compatible with the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 SoCs.

However, although Wear 3.0 will be able to reach older devices, which is excellent news for its owners, without a doubt the juiciest part of Google’s new operating system can be found in the new devices, built around a more current hardware and that, therefore, will be able to get the most out of it. And as we can read on Engadget, in just a week we will finally be able to see what awaits us.

Ready to learn how the Galaxy Experience can empower you?

Tune in to the virtual Samsung Galaxy session at the Mobile World Congress # MWC21 on Monday, June 28: https://t.co/a5dH36ojEN pic.twitter.com/4pZRGCLP4B – Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) June 21, 2021

Specifically, the fruit of the collaboration between Google and Samsung will be shown in the online presentation of the Korean manufacturer that will take place on Monday 28 at 19:15, in the context of the Mobile World Congress 2021. Thus, we should not expect a presentation dedicated exclusively to Wear 3.0 and the smartwatch (s) that the manufacturer shows us. Even so, and given the interest that the evolution of this platform has aroused, it is to be expected that this will be one of the strengths of the presentation.

The big question is whether in this presentation of the joint development of Samsung and Google we can see a specific device or, on the contrary, for now we will have to settle for a demo of Wear 3.0 in a prototype. Y I want to think that we will see a new model of smartphone, because the competition is already on the heels of Samsung, and I doubt that the Korean technology considers missing a great opportunity to be the first.