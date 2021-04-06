Samsung to launch a Galaxy A82 equipped with the Snapdragon 855+

Samsung is already preparing a flagship smartphone for its mid-range, this Galaxy A82, which would come with Snapdragon 855+ and a QNRG chip.

It seems that Samsung returns to its origins recovering that strategy of nurturing and overpopulating its mid-ranges, and it is that with two years of generational leap, it seems that the Galaxy A80 of 2019 will receive in the coming weeks a successor called Samsung Galaxy A82 with a rather flagship hardware.

And it is that yes, according to what our colleagues from Android Authority anticipated looks like Samsung wants something of a standard-bearer for its mid-cut, a smartphone that raises performance while maintaining an attractive price to reach more pockets with the One UI experience, and that would materialize in this Galaxy A82 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset and that has already been sighted in Google Play Console.

The appearance in the console of the Google application store also shows an image with Samsung DNA, without revealing many details in addition to a clean front with hole for your front camera, leaving behind pop-up systems and other toppings.

Obviously no details are known about dates of presentation or launches, nor to the markets it would be aimed at, but Yes, we can provide you with some more information about your hardware Well, the rumor mill has already started working with some South Korean sources filtering details … Do you want to know them?

This would be the flagship model of Samsung’s mid-range in 2021, with security as the flag

According to some sources, the new Galaxy A82 would work thanks to a Qualcomm SM8150p chipset, or what is the same, a Snadpragon 855+ that does nothing enhanced the noble range, and that it would be accompanied by 6 GB of RAM to give life to a unknown diagonal panel with FHD + resolution in stretched format (2,400 x 1,080 pixels).

They also say that this chipset could finally be replaced by a Snapdragon 860, although this is not confirmed, and it is said in his native country it would be launched as Galaxy A Quantum 2 together with a QNRG chip for added security, something like a quantum random number generator that would be used in biometric authentication and encryption key generation on security services provided by operators, such as SK Pay.

Android 11

6GB RAM

Obviously I would use Android 11 over One UI 3.1, and it would have a multiple camera – surely with four sensors – starting with a Sony Exmor RS IMX686 as the main camera, with 64 megapixels resolution.

We do not have more information about the rest of the sensors or about their autonomy, but surely you will have 5G SA / NSA connectivity along with the entire battery of common protocolsplus an integrated fingerprint reader and NFC to enable mobile payments.

The question is to know if it will leave the Asian markets and on what dates it will be available, because their prices in all probability will be between 450 and 550 euros And they will be no surprise… Will this be Samsung’s ‘flagship killer’ in 2021? Will we have it between us soon?

