Samsung to introduce its new Wear OS watch experience on June 28 at MWC 2021

Samsung is expected to present the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch Active 4, its first Wear 3.0 smartwatches at MWC 2021.

Since in the past Google I / O 2021 we learned about the collaboration between the American company and the South Korean giant to bring the new version of its operating system for wearables, which could be called Wear 3.0, to the future smartwatches of the Korean brand, many are the unknowns that have remained unsolved.

But now we are closer to solving the vast majority of them because Samsung has just announced that it will introduce its new experience for smart watches with Wear OS. next June 28 during MWC 2021.

The presentation of the first Samsung smartwatches with Wear 3.0 is getting closer and closer

Samsung has announced on the official blog of MWC 2021, which it will not attend in person, that it will hold an online event June 28 at 7:15 p.m., in which he will reveal all the details of the new Galaxy ecosystem, within which their new smartwatches with Wear 3.0 as an operating system.

Samsung will not risk and the Galaxy S22 would not mount cameras under the screen, according to South Korean media

In the event description itself, those responsible for the Korean brand state the following:

We are reimagining smartwatches, creating new opportunities for both developers and consumers.

Everything seems to indicate that in this presentation Samsung will launch its first smartwatches with Wear 3.0, the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch Active 4 that have already been certified in China by the 3C entity.

From what we know so far, these two new smartwatches will feature a circular AMOLED display, a 5 nanometer manufactured processor and IP68 certification that will protect them against dust and water. However, one of the most prominent details of these new Samsung smartwatches is that they will come no power adapter in the box, following the fashion started by the iPhone 12.

The design of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is completely filtered in all its colors

This means that we will only have to wait a few weeks to know all the details of Samsung’s first smartwatches powered by Google’s wearable operating system in its entrails.

Related topics: Samsung, Wear OS, Wearables

Follow us on Instagram @ andro4allcom Follow

Join our Telegram channel @ Explica.co Join

Follow us on Facebook Explica.co.com Follow