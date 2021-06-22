Samsung throws the house out the window on Prime Day: buy the Galaxy S20 FE and get this tablet for free | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Amazon Prime Day is here and, to celebrate it, Samsung has prepared a most attractive promotion: for the purchase of the Galaxy S20 FE you get a free gift of a Galaxy Tab A7 tablet.

If you were waiting for Amazon Prime Day to renew your mobile, you have done well because now you will be able to benefit from great offers. Samsung is one of the brands that is throwing the house out the window with a most succulent promotion.

The South Korean company has put on sale a perfect pack to equip you for the holidays with the best technology. It consists of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE mobile and the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 tablet and has an unbeatable price: only 549 euros, available in blue, red and orange.

Without a doubt, for less than 550 euros this pack is worth it. These are two quite competitive devices in their respective segments with an excellent price, which allows you to enjoy a mobile phone and a tablet for what you would pay if you only bought the smartphone.

These are the new Samsung Galaxy S20, now with a somewhat more affordable price, new colors and above all with 5G connectivity.

As we told you in our analysis of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE with 5G, we are facing a very complete mobile. The edition with 4G connectivity, which is the one included in this pack, has some fewer features, but it is still a powerful smartphone with some top features.

It is equipped with a AMOLED screen with Full HD + resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Thanks to this feature, videos are played more smoothly and you will play more fluidly.

We collect the best offers, discounts and bargains that we can find during Prime Day on June 21 and 22, especially in technological products of all kinds.

Under the hood we find the Exynos 990, a very powerful processor that makes any application and game work smoothly. In addition, it maximizes the autonomy of your battery, which has fast charging and wireless charging.

The tablet that comes as a gift is the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7, which equips a 10.4-inch screen with Full HD resolution. In our analysis we were able to verify that the device stands out for its well-calibrated panel, its excellent sound quality, its design and materials, as well as its autonomy, making it a highly recommended tablet.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.