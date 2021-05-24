Samsung teases iPhone 12 Pro Max camera in its new ads

Samsung makes fun of Apple again, this time for the cameras of the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

It had been a while since Samsung last advertised its products through a mockery of Apple products. But the South Korean did not want to wait any longer, and has published two new ads, in which the company takes advantage of demonstrate the camera capabilities of your Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, and incidentally reproach Apple’s work when creating the camera for its most recent flagship smartphone, the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

In the ads, the S21 Ultra camera capabilities with those of the 12 Pro Max, highlighting above all the 108 megapixel main camera, and the capabilities of zoom Of the device.

Samsung says that “updating your mobile should not be a step back”

The first of the two videos focuses on the cameras resolution. In it, two are compared photos, one taken with the Galaxy S21 Ultra, and another with the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Samsung Galaxy S21 vs iPhone 12 Pro Max, which is better? Comparison and opinion

It can be seen how, thanks to the extra resolution and the larger size of the sensor, the Galaxy S21 Ultra photography is clearly more detailed and sharper, especially when it comes to enlarging the scene.

On the other hand, Samsung also takes advantage of the “Space Zoom” technology, capable of capturing images with zoom up to 100x for, for example, capturing images of the Moon. In this case, the differences are more than obvious:

Samsung has shown a clear breakthrough in terms of photography with the cameras of the Galaxy S21 Ultra, and it is certainly the most advanced and versatile camera system that can be found in the mobile market today. And it is clear that, in certain circumstances, it is a set far superior to that offered by the latest iPhone model. In other areas, such as video recording, the 12 Pro Max continues to be the benchmark in its segment, and the world’s best-selling ultra-premium smartphone in 2021.

