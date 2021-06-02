Samsung tablet as a gift when you buy the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, which also drops 60 euros in price | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you want a high-end mobile but it would be good for you to have a tablet, now you can kill two birds with one stone with a pack from El Corte Inglés, which sells the Samsung S20 FE with a tablet as a gift.

A very popular offer reappeared just a few months ago, especially for those who usually use Samsung devices and who are faithful to the Korean brand, and now there is a pack that includes mobile and tablet at a very good price.

It is sold by El Corte Inglés and includes the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 for € 599, a bargain for anyone who needs two of these devices. The savings over what they would cost separately is quite considerable.

At Amazon, without going any further, the price of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is € 505 while that of the tablet is € 185, that is, a total € 690 for both devices.

Instead, El Corte Inglés sells them both with practically € 100 discount, although it is true that if you are only interested in the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, it makes up for you more to buy it on Amazon.

Keep in mind that the edition included in this pack is the one with 4G connectivity, and not the one with 5G, which we were able to test at ComputerHoy.com in its analysis, although most of the features are absolutely identical .

AMOLED screen and wireless charging

There are several features that make this Galaxy S20 FE a high-end with all the laws, starting with its processor, a Exynos 990 that has little to envy the best Qualcomm Snapdragon.

Not only that, but it also has elements such as 6GB of RAM or AMOLED screen with Full HD + resolution. The quality of its panel is one of its main strengths, since with a 144 Hz refresh rate the viewing of videos is excellent.

There is something that is absolutely unprecedented in the mid-range: wireless charging, which for now is reserved for quite expensive mobiles.

The stereo audio or the 4K video camera are two extras that illustrate that we are facing a mobile that for the 599 euros it costs now has few rivals.

