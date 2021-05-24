Samsung Smart Monitor expands its family with two 43-inch and 24-inch monitors

Featured last year as monitors «for everything»Designed for both work and entertainment, Samsung Smart Monitors see a further extension of their family today with the arrival of the new 43-inch 4K resolution M7 and 24-inch 1080p M5 models, and the establishment of two new larger and smaller smart monitor ranges available to date.

Like its predecessors, we will once again have the presence of Adaptive Picture technology, designed to make viewing more comfortable by optimizing image quality for any viewing environment, automatically adjusting brightness and color temperature in response to room conditions. This ensures the most comfortable viewing experience in any environment, reducing eyestrain even after prolonged use.

Specifications Samsung Smart Monitor Series

Samsung Smart Monitor 24 M50A

Samsung Smart Monitor 43 M70A

Screen

24-inch 60 Hz flat IPS panel 43-inch 60 Hz flat VA panel

Resolution

Full HD (1920 x 1080) with 16: 9 ratio and HDR10 UHD 4K (3840 x 2160) with 16: 9 ratio and HDR10

Response time

14 ms (GtG) 8 ms (GtG)

Brightness

250 nits 300 nits

Contrast

1000: 1 5000: 1

Audio

Two 5W stereo speakers Two 5W stereo speakers

Connectivity

2x HDMI 2.0, 1x USB.C, 3x USB-A, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 4.2 2x HDMI 2.0, 1x USB.C, 3x USB-A, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 4.2

Vision angle

178 / 178º 178 / 178º

software

Tizen 5.5, Bixby 2.0 voice assistant, VOD platforms, mobile casting and mirroring, Tizen 5.5 remote access, Bixby 2.0 voice assistant, VOD platforms, mobile casting and mirroring, remote access

Dimensions

539.2 x 416.1 x 232.0 mm (with stand) 965.5 x 629.3 x 247.2 mm (with stand)

Weight

2.9 kg (with stand) 10.6 kg (with stand)

Samsung Smart Monitors use VA and IPS panels, depending on the model, ensuring high image quality, perfect viewing angles and good color reproduction. The 60 Hz refresh rate guarantees a comfortable user experience, both working and playing games and multimedia content, and Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity integration allows us to use these Samsung Smart Monitors completely independently.

Although the display operates Microsoft Office 365 2 applications without a PC connection thanks to built-in Wi-Fi, allowing users to view, edit and save documents in the cloud directly from the monitor. Remote access also allows users to wirelessly and remotely access files from a PC or view content from a laptop, whether they are elsewhere in the home or in the office.

Although if we prefer the leisure part, these monitors also work as a complete entertainment center, with the ability to stream content with the Samsung Smart Hub, and an application store that will allow us to access content from Netflix, HBO or YouTube, among others, again without the need to establish a connection to a PC or mobile device.

Additionally, as part of Samsung’s long-term sustainability program, the 43-inch M7 includes an all-in-one remote control that is solar powered and made from recycled plastic, offering eco-efficiency with charging from indoor sunlight, light bulbs, or a USB-C connection. . In addition, the remote control for other models has been partially made from recycled plastic to reduce the carbon footprint and improve sustainability.

Availability and price

Already registered in the brand’s web store, at the moment the prices or launch date of these new Samsung Smart Monitors have not been announced, although based on their sister models, it is not difficult to limit prices below $ 230 of the 27-inch M5, and that will exceed more than 400 dollars of the 32-inch M7.

Regarding your possible arrival date, we are expected to have new details. at the beginning of this summer.