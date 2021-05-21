Samsung has announced the price and availability of the Smart Keyboard Trio 500, a Bluetooth keyboard that relies on multi-device connection, especially the brand’s Galaxy smartphones and tablets.

Samsung is well known for its mobile devices or televisions, but it is not a specialist in peripherals. The Smart Keyboard Trio 500 is a keyboard like many others, but with some features that make it special such as the ability to pair with up to three devices at the same time via Bluetooth wireless connection, with dedicated buttons for quick switching between devices.

The keyboard also has a dedicated key for DeX, a function that activates the Android user interface on a computer desktop. A very interesting project originally created for the Galaxy S8 and that was evolving until Linux on DeX. Today it is discontinued, although its main purpose remains and the Android interface offers a taskbar on the monitor, support for running applications in resizable windows and other functions.

Otherwise, the keyboard is highly portable at 27 cm long and weighing 400 grams. It is powered by a pair of AAA batteries and is available in black and white finishes. It has all the usual alphanumeric and symbol keys, plus a handful of special function keys on the Fn row that include, in addition to those mentioned, three other launch keys from the customizable “Hot Key” application.

Samsung Smart Keyboard Trio 500, price and availability

The keyboard will be available in Europe in June for a price of 44.90 euros. It is compatible with DeX on electronic tablets including the Galaxy Tab S4, S5e, S6 and S7, as well as the Galaxy Tab Active Pro.

Hotkey functionality requires a tablet or smartphone running Samsung’s One UI 3.1 or later software, which means you will need devices such as the Galaxy S21 or earlier updated with Samsung’s proprietary layer on Android.