Samsung said on Wednesday it expected a decline in profit in the current quarter, due to a drop in sales of smartphones and TVs because of the coronavirus, although the chip unit will remain solid.

Samsung logo at the company’s Seoul office. 10/11/2017. REUTERS / Kim Hong-Ji

The company said that while orders related to remote work and the growth of distance education support demand for memory chips, projections for smartphones and TVs are bleak, with customers postponing non-essential spending.

“Even if these uncertainties persist, general conditions in the memory industry are likely to be favorable due to the demand for servers and computers,” said Han Jin-man, senior vice president of chips at Samsung, in a conference call.

On the other hand, Samsung expects its profits from cell phones and TV to “decrease significantly” in the second quarter, with consumers controlling spending on non-essential items, as well as closed stores and factories.

The world’s largest maker of memory chips and smartphones said operating profit increased 3% to 6.4 trillion won ($ 5.2 billion) in the first quarter, driven by solid chip demand and lower marketing spending.

Samsung’s chip business posted operating profit of 3.99 trillion won, down 3% from a year earlier. The mobile division posted operating income of 2.65 trillion won, 17% more than the previous year.

The display division saw the previous year’s 290 billion won loss cut by half, despite the drop in phone sales in China, thanks to a rebound in TV screen prices due to supply disruptions.

