Samsung shows three-fold, roll-up and more screens

Samsung Display, the South Korean company’s specialized division for display products, has announced that it will present four new screen formats. These are prototypes that range from a flexible panel in the shape of an «S», for mobile-tablet hybrids, to a screen that allows to hide the camera, for laptops.

The new screen designs will be exhibited at Display Week 2021, an event that begins today Monday and will take place until May 21 in San José, California (United States).

Samsung seeks to attract attention with attractive flexible OLED panel form factors. These could open the door to making innovative products by themselves or by other brands.

First of all the new flexible panel in «S» shape. The novelty of this Samsung prototype is that it has an interior and an exterior hinge. That is, it can be folded in three. It is mainly intended for mobile phones. Its characteristics will allow to have a compact device, but with the ability to offer a 7.2-inch screen once opened.

Samsung Display

However, it is not Samsung’s only proposal for phones. It has also presented a roll-up screen, similar to the LG Rollable, a product that never saw the light of day. Like the previous proposal, it allows you to expand the mobile to quite generous dimensions. Of course, they do not specifically indicate the size of the screen.

Samsung Display

The company also has in mind a 17-inch folding screen. Closed it resembles a 4: 3 aspect ratio tablet, but open it takes the form of a large monitor. “This product allows you to enjoy a large screen like a PC monitor while enjoying portability,” said Samsung in a statement.

Samsung imagines laptops without frames and with the camera behind the screen

Samsung Display

Last but not least, Samsung bets on a frameless display that allows you to hide the camera behind it. This proposal could bring the trend of the mobile world to laptops. As indicated, this is possible thanks to a panel with greater transmission of luminance than normal.

Samsung Display will present at Display Week 2021 a total of 27 ideas that show how the firm envisions the next generation of display devices. Many of them open the possibility of creating new products for the future.

Read this too …