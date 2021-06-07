Samsung shows a prototype of an elastic OLED screen that would be attached to our wrist and would measure our heart rate

06/07/2021 at 8:07 PM CEST

Antonio Vallejo Taslimi

OLED panels have evolved a lot in recent years, finding us today even mobile phones and tablets with flexible screens. However, Samsung could go a step further thanks to the progress it has shown through a press release on its website. And it is that they have given small brushstrokes about their technology of elastic OLED panel, something that could fit very well within health technology.

As a conceptual design, Samsung has shown the operation of this prototype, which is an elastic panel that is attached to the skin and in this case they have programmed it to measure heart rate. From the company they ensure that this panel could be stretched up to 30% working normally. With this demonstration they have laid the foundations of what could be the evolution of the smart bands that are currently on the market. The quality of the panel at the visual level is nothing to write home about in this concept, but that was not Samsung’s goal this time. And it is that they have developed a panel that has been able to work correctly after stretching it about 1,000 times. With an “island” structure, this concept would be made of an elastomeric material, which has been modified to be resistant to the heat generated by electronic components.

It is likely that we will not see this technology completed for a few years, however it could serve as an idea of ​​the comfort that could be achieved with these types of devices, since they would literally be “glued to the skin”.