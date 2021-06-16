Samsung shows a 6G wireless communication prototype that reaches a speed of 6.2 Gbps | Technology

Samsung and the University of California at Santa Barbara have carried out the demonstration of a 6G wireless communication prototype that reaches a speed of 6.2 Gbps.

Although the full deployment of 5G in the world has not yet been completed and there are still millions of users who do not have a mobile with 5G, the mobile connectivity standard that will follow it is already under development. The news that tells us about 6G have happened in recent months: The United States and China have already started the race to lead the new mobile networks, while Japan and Finland have joined forces to cooperate in the development of this technology.

Some experts assure that mobile network technology is the new cold war and that whoever controls it will control the world. And this is because It will not only affect mobile phones, but it will mark the beginning of a hyperconnected era with the rise of connected cars, extended reality (XR), robots and many more technologies that will become popular in the coming years.

For this reason, manufacturers also want to be at the forefront of this technology, and Samsung is one of the companies that is dedicating more resources to this race. The South Korean company announced last summer that its 6G will be ready by 2028, and it continues to work tirelessly to meet this roadmap.

The 6G will improve the 5G especially in terms of higher speed and lower latency. It is said that it will be able to reach a speed of 1,000 Gbps, 50 times higher than that offered by 5G, with an over-the-air latency of less than 100 microseconds, one-tenth of what we find in the current standard. In addition, it will also improve traffic and connection density, mobility, spectrum efficiency, and positioning capabilities.

To achieve these improvements, the 6G will exploit the terahertz (THz) band, which includes a huge amount of available spectrum and will allow channels with a bandwidth of tens of GHz. Thanks to this, the maximum speed will be able to reach peaks of 1,000 Gbps and over-the-air latency can be reduced to one-tenth, enabling the hyper-connectivity that 6G promises.

Samsung and the University of California Santa Barbara (UCSB) are working to make all of this possible and have carried out the demonstration of a prototype 6G THz wireless communication system. It is comprised of a 16-channel phased matrix transmitter and receiver module driven by CMOS, RIFC, and a baseband unit to process 2 GHz bandwidth signals. In over-the-air test, the system has achieved 6.2Gbps real-time throughput over a distance of 15 meters.

Little by little, more 5G mobiles are on sale, many of them in the premium range, although there are also others that are somewhat more affordable that you can buy for 300-400 euros.

“Samsung has been at the forefront of technological innovation and standardization of 5G and 6G,” explains Sunghyun Choi Senior Vice President and Head of the Advanced Communications Research Center at Samsung Research. “We believe that the opportunities of THz spectrum will become a driving force for 6G technology. This demonstration may be an important milestone in exploring the feasibility of using THz spectrum for 6G wireless communications,” concludes the manager.

The team will continue working on this line to explore 6G use cases and deployment scenarios, with the ultimate goal of bringing the next hyper-connected experience to all walks of life.