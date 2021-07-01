Samsung seems to have found the solution to avoid canceling the Galaxy S21 FE

The global shortage of semiconductors is also affecting Samsung, which is preparing important launches for this second half of the year, such as its new folding or the Galaxy S21 FE. The company even proposed to cease production of this latest smartphone. However, it seems that they have found a solution to keep the top-of-the-range model going: bypassing Qualcomm in some markets.

According to a South Korean media (via SamMobile), Samsung will use its Exynos 2100 processor on some Galaxy S21 FE models. The company could launch the Galaxy S21 FE with Snapdragon 888 in Europe and the United States, while versions with Exynos 2100 would be marketed in other markets. The rest of the specifications, such as the RAM, storage, camera configuration or the size and resolution of the screen, would be the same in the two variants.

It is not the first time that Samsung has launched two versions of the same model with different processors. In fact, it’s something he’s been doing for years. The Galaxy S21s are also sold with Snapdragon 888 and Exynos 2100 processors. Both chipsets offer similar performance and they share many features, such as a 5G module with up to 7.35 Gbps download or support for 8K video.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE keeps going

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE | Credit: OnLeaks

A few weeks ago, a report revealed that the company was considering the possibility of suspending the production of this device. Apparently, Samsung has a limited stock of Qualcomm processors, SoCs that will also include the Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold, models that will arrive before the Galaxy S21 FE. The company did not take long to deny the rumors, assuring that there was no decision made regarding the suspension of this model.

Despite the solution, Samsung has had to delay the launch of this device. The company had planned to announce the Samsung Galaxy S21 Fan Edition during the month of August. Now, the smartphone is expected to be released sometime in the fourth quarter of the year.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could get a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen, as well as a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The terminal would include a triple 12-megapixel camera and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. Its price would not exceed 700 euros.

