Samsung completely revamped its mid-range and low-end offering in the past, And the results were very good, since the company managed to give a boost to this terminal segment that in recent years companies like Xiaomi have monopolized in some regions.

And as part of this remodeling, the company decided to remove the Galaxy J range from its catalog, which were its low-end and lower-middle-range terminals, and which enjoyed a good reputation in many parts due to the low price at which they went on sale. . And now, Two years after its launch, Samsun has brought one of its Galaxy J devices back to life, which also has Android Go, yes, only in India.

Samsung resurrects the Galaxy J2

The Samsung Galaxy J2 Core with Android Go was presented in 2018 as the first terminal of the Korean company that integrated Android Go a ultralight version of the operating system capable of running on very basic hardwware, and that it came to become popular in emerging markets where purchasing power was low.

Samsung Galaxy J2 Core 2020 Terminal

Specifications

Dimensions143.4 x 72.1 x 8.9mm

Weight 154 grams

Screen 5 inch TFT qHD

ProcessorExynos 7570

RAM 1 GB

Android Oreo (Go Edition) operating system

Storage 8 GB

8MP and 5MP cameras

Battery 2,600 mAh

And now, two years later, and with just one change to internal storage, what happens from the 8 GB of the original version to the 16 GB of this 2020 edition, Samsung has released this second version, resurrecting one of its most iconic families.

The device has the lowest-end hardware possible, with 1 GB of RAM, an Exynos 7570 and a 5-inch screen with a resolution that does not reach HD. But we must not lose sight of what was – and is – the objective of this terminal, which is to be ultra accessible for any type of user.

Of course, as we have mentioned, it is a terminal that will only be marketed in India, as you can see on the Samsung website itself, for a price that, in exchange, they are around € 75.

Obviously, it is a device that right now only has a place in an emerging market, and despite the fact that in India the smartphone market has advanced a lot in the last two years, Yes, it can have a place in said market. Its version of Android is still Androi 8.1 Oreo, and, luckily, it has aspects that allow to counter some of its deficiencies, such as the fact that it supports expanding storage through a microSD card.

