Samsung registers in Europe the Galaxy Z Slide, another twist to its extensible mobiles | Technology

Samsung registers another hypothetical extendable mobile phone in Europe, and it could be announced this year.

Samsung is very interested in folding and roll-up mobile devices, and although they have already shown us different prototypes of each of these technologies that could materialize in future launches, they are now registering a series of brands that seem to augur imminent announcements.

A few days ago, Samsung registered the Galazy Z Roll trademark with the European Union Intellectual Property Office, perhaps the name chosen for its first mobile with a roll-up screen.

But in the last hours, the South Koreans have also registered the trademark “Galaxy Z Slide” in the same European Intellectual Property Office, with which these two devices would be the future bets of Samsung in this market niche.

According to this registration, discovered by Letsgodigital, it is included within the “class 9” trademark, which indicates that it is a “smartphone, mobile device, telecommunications device or tablet”.

The mockup you can see, created by Letsgodigital, is a reinterpretation of what it could be, and they speculate that this Galaxy Z Slide be a smartphone with an extendable screen that grows vertically, unlike the Galaxy Z Roll which would expand horizontally.

Corning is already working on a flexible version of Gorilla Glass to incorporate flexible phones such as the Samsung Galaxy Fold and the Huawei Mate X.

Be that as it may, what is clear is that Samsung is working on several proposals related to these folding phones and to announce this year, since these types of brands are usually registered before the announcements.

It is expected that throughout this summer the South Koreans announce the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 2, and the recent registrations could be longer-term releases.