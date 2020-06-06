The televisions with LCD LED technology They have been more than a decade of development and, at the pace of technology, many consider this technology to be amortized and have decided to go for OLED technology, with fewer components and easier to manufacture.

In 2020, the Samsung QLED 4K technology meets an even tougher rival than OLED TVs. This formidable rival comes vitaminized with an 8K panel and sports the same logo on its front as the Samsung QLED Q95T that we have to analyze.

The QLED 4K range of 2020 does not rank in the same way as that of 2020, so those who hope to find in this model all the technological muscle of Samsung will not find it. Does that mean that the Samsung QLED Q95T is not worth it? We reveal it in this analysis.

Samsung QLED Q95T

Dimensions

1,446.5 x 919.3 x 285.7 mm (with base)

1,446.5 x 823.8 x 34.8 mm (without base)

Weight

33.1 kg (with base) / 26.2 kg (without base)

Screen type

LCD LED with Direct Full Array

Screen size

65 ”

Screen resolution

3,840 x 2,160 pixels

Aspect ratio

16: 9

Image processor

Quantum Processor 4K

HDR formats

Quantum HDR 2000, HDR10 + and HLG

Voice control

Voice control from TV and remote control

Sound

System with 4.2.2 channels, 60W RMS

Home automation integration

Bixby / Alexa and Google Assistant from SmartThings and Siri with AirPlay 2.

Connections

4 x HDMI

2 x USB

Ethernet

Digital optical output

CI

Coaxial DTT and satellite

Wi-Fi ac

Bluetooth 4.2

AirPlay 2

Price

2,124 euros

Summary of the analysis of the Samsung QLED Q95T by sections:

A family design that exudes elegance

Taking into account that we are in front of a television of the Samsung’s high-end 4K QLED (not the top of the range) of 2020, the design of this QLED Q95T has not been left to chance and reflects the witness of the good reception that the models of last year had.

As we already saw in the analysis of the Samsung QLED Q90R, with which it bears an enormous resemblance, the design will also be one of the strengths of this 2020 TV, although you will hardly justify the 2,124 euros that this television costs in the 65-inch version that we are analyzing.

It has the same dark gray color as the 2019 model, although the finish on the back is somewhat less marked and now it comes to imitate the characteristic brushed metal.

What does remain is the narrow metal frame that outlines the entire silhouette of the TV just enough to protect the glass panel without subtracting one iota from the leading role of the screen. Its outline is finished off with the 3mm metal frame surrounding the TV, and an additional frame on the panel itself of just 5 mm.

At the bottom, this front frame doubles its size by housing the Samsung logo as an indication of where you can find the controls hidden under the screen from which the basic functions of the TV can be operated without the need for the remote control.

If sobriety and elegance is a constant in this television, it is thanks to the just over 35 mm from its profile. Quite an achievement since all the electronics, the array of LEDs that illuminate the panel and a sound system with six speakers.

This means that, when installed on the wall, it protrudes very little, since in its central part it has a square slot in which the VESA bracket is installed, gaining it valuable millimeters in what Samsung has called No Gap system.

As in the 2019 model, the QLED Q95T that we are analyzing shows a very clean polycarbonate back in which the absence of connectors stands out, with the exception of the single connector of the Samsung One Connect box located just above the base anchor.

The base is one of the most spectacular elements of this model since, from a central support, it provides exceptional stability to a 65 inch TV with generous dimensions of 144.6 x 82.8 cm and a weight of 26.2 kg without base. The fact of being slightly behind the front creates the effect that the screen is floating.

The central support of the base provides great robustness thanks to its anchoring system made up of two pieces that join together very solidly, leaving a C-shaped metal foot that transmits a style between industrial and minimalist.

Although the installation of a television of these dimensions It may seem complicated, it is actually quite simple and the parts of the support have tabs that lock them in place, so the user only has to secure them with two sets of 4 screws for each component and the TV will be ready for to be used.

When using the Samsung One Connect connection system, the television only has a discreet One Invisible Connection fiber optic cable of about 10 meters long that is responsible for bringing the data to the screen. Which is perfect for separating the cables from the body of the television, banishing forever the typical tangle of cables that form behind the television.

Samsung’s One Connect box has the following connectors:

4 HDMI 2.1 (one of them with eARC function)

2 USB 2.0 ports

Ethernet connector

Optical digital output

CI slot

Coaxial inputs (DTT and satellite)

Samsung does not specifically indicate the version of these HDMIs, but one of them (HDMI 4) supports a 4: 4: 4 factor with dynamic HDR (HDR10 +), VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) and ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) content, characteristics that place it in the HDMI 2.1 standard Although we do not know the reason why Samsung does not declare it as such.

In the wireless section, the Samsung QLED Q95T has WiFi connection 5 (802.11 ac) dual band (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz) and Bluetooth 4.2 to connect game controllers, keyboards and mice or other devices such as wireless sound systems. It also has support for Apple AirPlay 2.

Being minimalist is complicated: the control of this television is the proof

We have commented that the Samsung QLED Q95T starring in this review It has an industrial and minimalist design, and those same sensations are those transmitted by its Premium One Remote Control remote with the characteristic metallic finish that we already had the opportunity to test in the analysis of the Samsung QLED Q90R.

It is a remote control that deceives at first sight for its austere minimalist appearance and sparse on buttons that makes you wonder how the hell you are going to control all the functions of the TV with just a dozen buttons. Well you can.

That shortage of buttons is further limited with the addition of three buttons direct access to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Rakuten TV applications located at the bottom.

We also find a direct access to the Ambient Mode function that we will comment a little later, and a button to activate the microphone.

This button is one of the keys that facilitates the use of the television, since it is enough to press this button (or even not that, according to the configured voice assistant) and give the appropriate command to execute most of the basic settings such as changing the content source, change the image or sound mode, start an app, etc.

In any case, the limited number of buttons makes the central circular pad support all the weight of navigating the interface, so if you want to change the content source, you will have to access the TV menu and choose it with several presses on the center pad, instead of using a shortcut like most remote controls.

It is a remote control that requires a certain adaptation time, but finally it is incredibly versatile since it not only allows you to control the functions of the TV, but also allows you to control other connected devices such as satellite or online TV decoders, bars and sound equipment, etc.

LCD LED reaches maturity, but optimization resource remains

It took many years of improvement in the synchronization of light emission and filtering technologies to reach the LCD panel with the highest quality.

After improving them year after year, QLED displays seemed to have peaked showing image quality close to OLED panels, but they still have something to say in optimizing those technologies.

We talk about a 10-bit VA panel which offers a 4K UHD resolution (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) on a diagonal of 65 inches and support for HDR10 +, HLG and Quantum HDR 2000.

Samsung promises that with this HDR format you get a theoretical maximum brightness peak up to 2,000 nits when rendering content in HDR, although it will hardly reach those values ​​in real use.

This model mounts a FALD backlight system (Full Array Local Dimming) which is nothing more than an array of LED lights arranged on the entire rear surface of the panel so that light arrives directly aided by a dimming system that reduces the brightness of those areas that should show the darkest colors .

Thanks to the optimization of the algorithms that control this local dimming system (known by the term of Local Dimming), Samsung has managed to reduce local dimming areas by 75% without affecting the final image quality.

This leaves the Samsung QLED Q95T with 120 local dimming zones (areas that vary their brightness independently), being able to maintain the same black depth as in previous models such as the Samsung QLED Q90R, which had up to 460 dimming areas.

When it comes time to show content, the result is blacks who have little to envy OLED TVs, but with the advantage of showing a much higher brightness.

The lighting system has responded flawlessly during local dimming tests, showing deep blacks throughout the screen and a slight lightening of the dimming area that remained active, only noticeable with the room completely dark.

It has also far passed the viewing angle tests, in which there is hardly any noticeable loss of contrast when viewing the screen from a highly prone position.

This allows good image quality to be maintained even when the viewer is sitting at the ends of the sofa or in a position away from the center. The little loss of contrast is due to Ultra Viewing Angle filter who already assembled the high-end QLED models of 2019.

As we have already commented, those responsible for this improvement are the new attenuation algorithms whose execution is responsible for Quantum Processor 4K processor It not only takes care of improving that function, but also applies the necessary optimizations when scaling from SDR (Standard Dynamic Range) sources and below 4K.

This type of content is common when playing content from DTT in HD or from sources such as YouTube in Full HD, which thanks to post-processing of the images are shown with more intense color and sharpness that makes you wonder if the original source isn’t really in 4K and HDR.

And since we mentioned this doubt, it is worth highlighting the difficulty in knowing if the content being viewed on this Samsung QLED Q95T that we are analyzing is in HDR or SDR, since there is no type of indicator as they appear in other brands.

The only reference we can take is to go to the quick settings and see if the HDR callsign appears on the image quality icon or not, instead of doing so as an on-screen notification when detecting the quality of the content.

After years of saturated and unreal colors, Samsung has been fine-tuning the original color calibration of its displays and now they offer a very accurate factory color adjustment, covering the 100% of DCI -P3 color space.

If we don’t count aberrations for color purists like mode Dynamic, image mode Standard It already offers a good colorimetry for the day-to-day of DTT and general programs.

If you are looking for something closer to the cinematographic experience, our advice is to opt for the Movie and the profile Warm 1 for lighted rooms or Warm 2 to enjoy a movie in HDR at twilight.

In principle, no further color adjustments are necessary to obtain a good configuration, although if the user has a measurement probe, he can always use advanced settings to finish fine-tuning.

These profiles have allowed us to enjoy all the details in series such as Wu Assassins, in which the chiaroscuro scenes occur in which the darkness of the night is combined with the lighting of the neon lights of the city.

This type of content is everything a challenge for televisions with LED technology, but Samsung QLED Q95T solves it brilliantly with very solid HDR and a local dimming system that delivers deep blacks without masking detailed shadows.

It is not easy to guess where the screen ends in the dark

Missing lack of content support in Dolby Vision, not because the television is going to offer greater brightness, but for the simple fact of making life easier for the user, who does not have to worry if the content is in one HDR format or another, when it comes to watching content on their TV.

It would have been a detail for users just because it is the top 4K model and for being a model that does not stand out for being cheap since it costs 2,124 euros.

The Quantum Processor 4K processor has also improved motion management something that, regardless of the name changes applied by the South Korean manufacturer, convincingly solves even with the factory setting.

Those most sensitive to the soap opera effect can deactivate this movement processing or reduce its intensity in the section Image clarity for smoother, more fluid movement with that touch of blur that’s so characteristic of 24fps content.

Another aspect in which this new generation of QLED television has improved is in its gaming performance, offering VRR functions Variable refresh rate compatible with AMD FreeSync and future next-generation consoles that are expected to arrive later this year or early 2021.

According to the measurements of AVForums, the Samsung QLED Q95T that stars in this analysis provides a 9.4 ms input latency. A really low value when you consider that the most premium QLED models of 2019 reached 14.7 ms by activating the mode Game which disables all image processing on the TV.

A Tizen is back in as good shape as we remembered

As usual for some years now, the QLED Q95T comes with a Tizen operating system which is responsible for managing all the software part of the TV and its connectivity as the engine of the Samsung smart TV platform.

This time it comes with a slightly updated visual style, changing the range of gray and white tones of its menus for other blues that bring it closer to the corporate colors of the South Korean giant.

When you press the Home button on the remote, a bar is displayed in the lower third of the screen from which the shortcuts of the most used apps are available and the options of Samsung TV Plus, a content HUB in which you select are displayed. the most outstanding titles of platforms like Rakuten TV or Apple TV They simplify direct access to the latest news on those platforms.

When you select each of the content apps (Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, etc.) that appear in this bar, the most prominent content of it appears just above, which allows you to have a quick view of the content without having to enter each app.

From this content bar it is also possible to access the quick image and sound adjustments, or go a little deeper into the configuration by accessing the settings menus of the TV.

Navigating this menu is simple and intuitive, despite Samsung’s efforts to rename basic setting functions like motion processing after names like Image clarity or Image blur or the simple Brightness adjustment which is actually the backlight control, and not the traditional brightness now called Shadow detail.

The navigation between the different menus and sections of the operating system is very fluid, but it is also true that we have noticed that, after turning on, it takes a minute to start all the processes. If you don’t follow that on time, the system jerks and doesn’t respond smoothly.

Either way, if you want to avoid the hassle of having to navigate between the various configuration menus, it is best to make use of voice commands, either by pressing the button on the remote control or by saying the magic words “Hi Bixby”.

One of the what’s new in the QLED Q95T It is the possibility of changing the assistant by voice “resident” being able to choose between Amazon’s Bixby or Alexa to integrate the television into the ecosystem of Amazon’s connected home.

Either way, the TV integration is guaranteed by Samsung’s SmartThings environment Even if you do not choose the Amazon assistant, it is also compatible with Apple’s AirPlay 2 system to send content directly to the TV from an iPhone or iPad.

The Tizen application catalog It is very extensive and among the available options there is no shortage of the main streaming content applications such as Disney +, Filmin, HBO, Apple TV, Spotify or Tidal, as well as games and other entertainment content.

The samsung televisions They stand out for the ease of connecting with other devices in their environment and the QLED Q95T that we are analyzing is not going to be the exception and allows to easily integrate other sound devices, content players or TV decoders so that they are integrated into the system and They can be controlled from the One Remote Control on the TV.

Samsung has also opted to offer a complete experience even when you are not using the TV with the function Ambient mode that we have seen in other previous models of the brand.

This mode transforms the huge black rectangle that comes with having a television of these dimensions in the living room, into a beautiful picture that shows photographs, paintings, decorative animations or useful information.

Tizen is at his sweetest moment offering excellent compatibility both with the diverse hardware that currently lives in the salons, and at the software level offering support for the main content apps.

We did not like to find the first signs of integrated advertising in the Tizen interface. This practice can perhaps be understood as a method for brands to monetize the most affordable and competitive models that leave a narrow profit margin, but its presence in a model that costs a whopping 2,124 euros is not justified.

Breaking the myth of poor sound quality on televisions

For years manufacturers have had to contend with the enormous challenge of having to integrate a sound system that sounds fairly good in the few centimeters thick that televisions measure.

The Samsung QLED Q90R that we had the opportunity to test just a few months ago already pointed out ways, and Samsung has put all the meat back on the grill to innovate with technologies that allow for a better sound experience. In the end, audio is 50% of the experience when watching a movie or series.

The Samsung QLED Q95T is loaded with news in this field. Some of them are more convincing than others, but at least they haven’t thrown in the towel and are still investigating how to improve sound quality.

In this television we find a configuration 4.2.2, with speakers distributed over the entire surface of the screen, with two at the top, two in the center, two at the bottom projecting the sound downwards and two woofers that reinforce the bass, adding a 60W total power.

This distribution allows you to apply the Object Tracking Sound technology which, in theory, projects the sound by positioning it precisely on the screen. We say “in theory” because in practice it is not so precise.

It is true that directionality is improved by separating the sounds more according to their origin, but not enough to identify their position on the scene beyond left or right.

It is legal to recognize that sound quality has greatly improved on the QLED Q95T reproducing full-bodied bass and a dialogue amplification system that optimizes them to improve vocals and avoid getting stuck with the ambient sound. Something that is appreciated in action scenes, for example.

If in the image section we missed the support for Dolby Vision, in the sound section we must do the same with the Dolby Atmos system since this model loses the processing capacity of this technology, although that does not mean that it is not integrated with it.

The Q95T can send Dolby Atmos signal through eARC channel from its internal apps to an Atmos compatible sound bar or amplifier, but it is not able to process this standard internally.

One of the main novelties in the sound section of the Samsung’s high-end QLED TVs in 2020 is the Q-Symphony function, which enables the QLED Q95T to integrate with one of the new sound bars that support this feature (HW-Q60T, HW-Q70T, HW-Q800T series) and synchronize its internal speakers to those on the bar to enhance sound quality.

In this way, both devices improve the performance that they would obtain separately. In the case of the QLED Q95T it gains considerably in bass thanks to the dedicated subwoofers that include these bars, and the sound bars gain in sound amplitude and directionality (especially in the upper channels) by gaining height with the screen.

Samsung has given us a Samsung HW-Q60T sound bar —Whose benefits we will talk about a little further down—, so we have been able to experience this function in first person and the truth is that the synergy of both devices makes it noticeable a significant difference with respect to using each one separately from the traditional way.

The result is very rich since the bar provides the power and clarity that the integrated speakers are not capable of reproducing, while the distribution over the entire screen surface (let’s not forget that this is a 65 ”television) offers a better sound separation that helps create a more immersive atmosphere around the viewer.

Bonus content: Samsung HW-Q60T soundbar

As we have already mentioned in the previous section, the Samsung QLED Q95T that we are analyzing has not come to us alone, but has been accompanied by a Samsung HW-Q60T sound bar with which it forms a good team.

It is a set consisting of a 5.1 sound bar which is accompanied by a wireless external subwoofer which is synchronized with the bar by Bluetooth 4.2 offering a total power of 360 W.

The design of the nine-speaker soundbar and the monolithic 6.5-inch subwoofer follow the grid design guidelines already shown by samsung sound systems of 2019, but inside we find important news such as the Q-Symphony support that, as we have commented in the sound section, has convinced us.

The bar is also not compatible with Dolby Atmos surround sound, although it does process Dolby Digital, DTS Virtual: X and supports adaptive sound technology that optimizes the audio reproduction scene by scene analyzing the frequency signal of the film or the television program to offer greater clarity in the dialogues or the best sound for music.

The sound experience of any television improves when installing an external sound bar since, either by number of speakers or by the size of each one, these sound systems allow reproduce wider sound frequencies and a punchy bass sound beyond question.

In terms of connectivity, the Samsung HW-Q60T has a hidden USB port on the back to which you can connect a music source, as well as an optical connector and two HDMI connectors. One of these connectors acts as a pass-through allowing HDR 10+ content encoding to pass through the eARC channel from devices such as consoles or Bluray players.

The price of this sound system is 399.20 euros, but it deserves to be taken into account when buy a 2020 Samsung TV with Q-Symphony support for the improvement in the sound quality it provides.

The 2020 8K QLEDs are being the main rival for Samsung’s 4K QLEDs

Some users who have thought change your TV during 2020 and come close to this QLED Q95T will be disappointed with the specification of this model since, On paper, its technology would match that of the 2019 QLED Q80Ts.

And in part they would not be very wrong since the advent of 8K televisions has pushed the whole 4K range down one notch, so the Samsung QLED Q95T continues to be the top model in 4K, but it is not the model that offers the best features in the Samsung catalog, since that honor is reserved for models with 8K resolution.

Against all odds, having benefits that, we insist, on paper are lower than those of the top model of 2019, has not made the QLED Q95T 2020 has lost bellows.

In fact, in a blind test it would be very difficult to differentiate the quality offered by this model with respect to the 2019 model.

It is there where the optimizations that Samsung has applied to this model are noted, which, with only 25% of the attenuation zones of the model from last year, is capable of showing very similar results.

We found great improvements in terms of sound qualitywhere the incorporation of the Q-Symphony technology It has made us regain hope for quality sound on a television only 3.5 cm thick.

The absence of various official standards that provide tranquility to the user such as HDMI 2.1 certification (although de facto there is at least one that would comply with that standard), and the formats HDR Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in surround sound.

When a user faces a label whose price is set at 2,124 euros, they expect to find these specifications. If they do not appear, you may consider betting on other more affordable alternatives, or that do include these standards in your medal table. As much as he Samsung QLED Q95T offer solid enough performance not to need them.

With a size of 65 inches and the latest QLED technology, the Samsung QLED Q95T represents the top range of Samsung QLED 4K televisions. This makes it one of the most interesting and attractive LED televisions of the moment.