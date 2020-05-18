To start we will tell you that this is a technology firm that does not need an introduction, since over the years it has earned the trust of the majority. That is why at this time we have made a selection of discounted products so that you can find one that interests you in these strange times we are living.

Samsung sales to not let Amazon pass

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G

To start we will talk about one of the most recent and expected products of the firm belonging to the mobile phone sector. Specifically we refer to the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G in which you can save almost 90 euros right now. Say that we are talking about a 6.2-inch terminal with AMOLED display It also mounts a total of 12 gigs of RAM and another 128 to store applications and data. We also find a quad-lens camera of up to 64 megapixels, all based on an Exynos 990 processor.

Samsung Galaxy Buds +

And we will continue with an excellent partner for this phone, or for any other that you already have. We are referring to totally wireless headphones from the same firm, the Samsung Galaxy Buds +. Say that these headphones include their own microphone so that we can answer calls, all via Bluetooth. They have AKG technology and cancellation of ambient noise.

Samsung T5 external SSD

In turn, if what you really need right now is a high-performance external storage device, this is a good solution. Specifically we refer to the Samsung MU-PA1T0B T5. This is an external disk SSD with a capacity of 1 tera that we connect to the PC via USB. This will allow us to store all kinds of content with high transfer speeds, including our favorite movies and series.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active

For those of you who can already go out running, we will also talk about this interesting SmartWatch reduced 80 euros right now. It is the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active, a smart watch with a 1.1-inch screen and a 40mm case. It is based on a Tizen operating system and also has 768 megabytes of RAM, and another 4 gigabytes to store applications.

65-inch Samsung 4K Smart TV

And to finish this selection of products on offer, we will talk about this powerful Smart tv of the firm reduced by 44%. Specifically, it is the Samsung QLED 4K 2020 65Q70T, a 65-inch TV with 4K UHD resolution. It also incorporates HDR 10+ technology and Ambient Mode +. It has support for One Remote Control and for voice assistants Alexa.