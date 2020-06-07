This is an important technology firm that has been with us for a good number of years and has not stopped growing. At the same time it has a huge range of products including those related to the most recent technologies, which are the ones that interest us. It is precisely for all this that we are going to show you a series of interesting offers on products from the aforementioned Samsung that will save you a few euros on these complicated dates.

Therefore, in the event that you are thinking of changing your mobile, or buying a 4K smart TV, we recommend you take a look at these sales. It is worth mentioning that you can get them in the extensive Web of the trade giant, Amazon. For all the aforementioned, in the event that you are thinking of renewing your gadgets, for example, this will be an excellent opportunity. In addition we will have the opportunity to receive purchases comfortably at home.

Of course, in the event that, for whatever reason, we want or need to contact Amazon, the online store itself presents us with several ways to achieve it.

Samsung offers to save right now

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G

Well, let’s start the interesting ones offers that we have discussed with one of the star mobile terminals of the firm right now. Specifically, we refer to the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, a Smartphone with a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen that is accompanied by 12 gigabytes of RAM and 128 for storage.

In turn, it has a four-lens camera of up to 64 megapixels and a 4000mAh battery; all this reduced more than 100 euros.

Samsung Galaxy Watch

We are going to continue with a powerful SmartWatch from the same firm, the Samsung Galaxy Watch. We mean a smart watch that connects to the device via Bluetooth and that it has a 42 mm box. In addition, with a discount of 110 euros, say that it has a total of 4 gigs of RAM, 1.2-inch screen, its own GPS, and integrates speaker and microphone.

Samsung Galaxy Buds +

Continuing with the accessories that we can use with the mobile phoneWe will also talk about these totally wireless headphones. They are the Samsung Galaxy Buds +, wireless headphones that present us with an autonomy of 10 hours of playback, Bluetooth connectivity and automatic disconnection.

43-inch Samsung 4K Smart TV

But leaving the mobility market aside, if what you are really looking for is to change your television, this is a great opportunity. And it is that in these lines we are going to talk about a model in which you can save almost 140 euros in these moments. We are talking about the Samsung 4K UHD 2019 43RU7025. Specifically it is a Smart tv 43-inch with 4K UHD resolution. It also has HDR 10+ technology and is compatible with Alexa-type voice assistants, for example.

Samsung Galaxy A51

To finish with this selection, we will talk about another interesting mobile terminal of the firm, the Samsung Galaxy A51. This is a mobile Dual SIM that puts at our disposal a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen. In turn, it has a total of 4 gigabytes of RAM and another 128 for the storage. It comes in blue and presents us with a four-lens camera of up to 48 megapixels.