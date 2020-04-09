Qualcomm is the absolute king of mobile phone processors. The Snapdragon line continues year after year topping the list of best-selling chips, and only MediaTek is able to follow in the wake of the North American giant, which still manages to sell one in two processors worldwide. Hence, there are not a few manufacturers trying to lower your dependence on them.

Huawei and Samsung make their own chips, but they still continue to use Qualcomm brains in some of their models, or they continued in the case of a Huawei that now has a commercial blockade mounted by the United States. And apparently, now Google wants to do something similar by allying with Samsung to launch a new line of processors for various products, and whose path would start on board the Google Pixel.

Google Exynos AP, in process

The month of October 2016 still smelled new, and Google left the door open to manufacture its own processors through an interview by Dave Burke, one of the chief engineers for the Google and Android team. The seal “made by Google” It was going to extend to chips, not just software, and the hiring of Manu Gulati months later made it clear that there was a serious project within Google to carry this out.

Later, the Pixel Visual Core arrived. On board the Google Pixel 2 landed a chip designed by Google, a co-processor focused on image processing to carry much of the work of the cameras of their devices. However, it seems that Google wants a step further and bring your visual core to the processor core, configuring one of the hand of a Samsung that would build the rest of the parts. A leak has brought out the future Google Exynos AP, with part of Samsung and part of it.

According to the leak, Google would provide the processor with what it is more powerful than the rest. On the one hand, Pixel Visual Core would be integrated into the Exynos AP, thus replacing Samsung’s photo processing ISP chip. On the other, Google would introduce a Own NPU for artificial intelligence processing, also displacing Samsung’s own chip. The rest would be designed by Koreans, resulting in something akin to what was just leaked.

ARM Cores, ARM Graphics, Google Artificial Intelligence

This Google Exynos AP signed by Samsung would have a first cluster of two Cortex A78 cores, a second cluster with two Cortex A76 cores and a third cluster with four Cortex A55 cores. Apparently, no custom cores around here, since Samsung would have abandoned its Core M in favor of pure ARM lithographs. The GPU, a ARM Drill MP20 with 20 rendering cores.

In addition to all this, the Exynos AP of Google and Samsung would incorporate the already mentioned ISP and NPU of the North Americans, and would be built with 5 nanometer technology. The latter is what makes us think that it may not be ready for this generation of Pixel phones and perhaps it will arrive by the year 2021, but everything can happen. For now it’s just a leak; We are left with the fact that there is a Google Exynos AP in the process of being designed and perhaps under construction, and wanting to know more.

