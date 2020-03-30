292 inches (7 meters diagonally), 30 mm thick, 8k resolution, MicroLED technology: The Wall Luxury is a real technological feat … worth its weight in gold.

The 2020 edition of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) which is currently taking place in Las Vegas is an opportunity for the various leaders of the electronics market to exhibit their new products and technological advances.

Samsung notably marked a big blow with “The Wall Luxury”. This one-of-a-kind television set is made up of MicroLed tiles that can be assembled as desired in order to adapt the dimensions to suit your preferences.

Small flat which has its importance all the same: its cost. The Wall Luxury is displayed at a price of … 1.2 million euros!

Suffice to say that this new TV is therefore not within the reach of all budgets.