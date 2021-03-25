Samsung presents its new 512 GB DDR5 RAM memory module

Samsung introduced its new DDR5 RAM memory module from 512GB! The beastly component is the first of its kind in the industry based on High-K Metal Gate (HKMG) processing technology. But if you are already excited about getting one for your gamer or daily PC, do not rush. The module was developed for tasks that require “high demand for computation and bandwidth”, as explained by the South Korean firm.

Specifically, Samsung’s 512GB DDR5 RAM module was designed for application in the field of supercomputing, machine learning and artificial intelligence. But it will only be a matter of time before the powerful DDR5 arrives in the world of traditional computers, with much more modest numbers but surely just as seductive.

More speed and less consumption make this DDR5 module ideal for data centers

According to the information provided, the new 512GB Samsung DDR5 module can double the performance of a DDR4, reaching a maximum of 7,200 megabits per second. HKMG technology will also allow this new memory to require around 13% less energy. This component can be a key ally of data centers, when much is talked about energy efficiency as a critical point to address.

“With the continuous reduction of DRAM structures, the insulation layer has become thinner, leading to a higher leakage current. By replacing the insulation with HKMG material, Samsung’s DDR5 will be able to reduce leaks and reach new levels of performance, “they said from the company.

And how does this DDR5 RAM reach 512 GB?

Relying on TSV technology (silicon pathways), the component incorporates 32 16GB batteries, made up of eight layers of 16 Gb DRAM chips, to reach the maximum capacity of 512 GB.

It is not the first time that Samsung has used this method to create high-capacity RAM modules. Already in 2014 the South Korean giant introduced modules for servers up to 256 GB applying TSV connections on stacked DRAM.

When are DDR5 RAM modules in the traditional computer market?

Last December, TeamGroup, one of the main manufacturers of this type of component, announced that its first DDR5 modules would be available from the second half of 2021. In any case, the strongest rumors suggest that they would only be accessible to consumers in 2022 . And one of the first to provide support would be AMD’s Zen 4 architecture..

