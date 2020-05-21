Samsung presented last February the series Galaxy S20, which was announced together with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, your new flip shell phone that we have already analyzed. Months after its arrival and announcement, the South Korean company has officially released a new Galaxy S20 model for the army, called Samsung Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition (TE).

Through a statement on its website, Samsung has presented the Samsung Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition (TE), a mission-ready smartphone solution tailored to the unique needs of soldiers of the federal government and the Department of Defense from United States. A device that features highly customized software and a set of features that allow the Galaxy S20 TE to work seamlessly with a variety of existing peripherals.

In addition, the device also supports the requirements of classified and tactical applications, especially those designed to assist soldiers in navigate complex terrain, expansive distances and the potential loss of communication with control units. The Galaxy S20 TE also features the DualDAR architecture, which offers two layers of data encryption based on NSA standards to secure secret high-level data for classified missions.

“The development of this solution is the result of coordination and feedback received from our clients and partners in the Department of Defense. The Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition provides the warrior with the technology that will give him an edge on the fieldwhile providing your IT teams with an easy-to-deploy and highly secure solution that meets the demands of their regulated environment, ”said Taher Behbehani, Head of Mobile B2B Division, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Samsung Electronics America.

Samsung has made a Galaxy S20 for the army: stronger, faster and safer

Among other features, the Samsung Galaxy S20 TE also offers federal program managers and executive officers a mobile solution easy to manage and implementIt works with a wide range of technologies and is backed by the defense-grade Samsung Knox mobility platform warranty. For example, it helps soldiers stay connected in multi-domain operations by connecting easily to tactical radios and mission systems, ready to use, ensuring operations without interruptions. In addition, network support for Private SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 6 and CBRS ensure that a connection is maintained in multi-domain environments.

The device also provides full and accurate situational awareness on a full-time basis as it meets the unique needs of the military through customization of numerous device functions, such as a night vision mode that allows you to turn on or off the screen of the device when wearing night vision glasses; or a stealth mode that allows you to mute all RF transmissions for complete off-network communications. It is also about a lightweight and easy to carry device It delivers the power needed to complete a mission, thanks in part to its 64-bit Octa-Core processor.

The Galaxy S20 TE is based on Samsung Knox, the defense-grade mobile security platform that protects your device from hardware through layers of software. DualDAR architecture further secures the device with two layers of encryption, even when the device is powered off or unauthenticated. A multi-layer integrated defense system that helps the Galaxy S20 TE meet the most stringent regulated industry requirements. The new model of the South Korean firm’s phone will be available on the third September 2020, but the street user will not be able to get hold of it.

Follow Andro4all