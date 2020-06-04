Over time we have seen a large number of manufacturers launch a series of special editions of your most important devices with certain reasons, like Samsung and your Galaxy Note 10 Plus special from Kylo Ren from Star Wars or the Galaxy S20 for the army. The South Korean firm now has a new Special edition of the Galaxy S20 +, and it is purple and ideal for fans of K-Pop and BTS.

It is not the first version of the Galaxy S20 + related to the world of K-Pop, since last February the Asian company already announced a red model by the hand of the BLACKPINK band. This time the technology giant is preparing the arrival of a special edition by the band BTS, which, according to a new report, will hit the market on July 9, as pointed out by the Korean media Hankyung.

Once again it is clear that K-Pop bands have become a very valuable marketing resource for companies in recent months, collaborating to promote a variety of products. This time, this special edition of the Samsung Galaxy S20 + It would come thanks to the association of the South Korean company with the French media chain Fnac, as the same source points out. A new model from the BTS band that would also be equipped with headphones Galaxy Bud + and a themed box, according to rumors.

It may interest you | OPPO has released what is probably the most exclusive and original limited edition of the year: this is the 10,000 units of the OPPO Evangelion.

This is the Samsung Galaxy S20 + special edition of BTS, the K-Pop band

This is the BTS phone, if you hadn’t seen it yet. pic.twitter.com/IKSWETUp7g – Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) June 3, 2020

On the other hand, Max Weinbach, a well-known filter, He has shared a series of images on his personal Twitter account in which you can see both the headphones and the charging case and the Samsung Galaxy S20 + special edition of BTS, which stands out for wearing a purple color (just like the Galaxy Bud +).

In the same way, a video recently published by Samsung on the well-known social network of the blue bird confirms that the special edition of the Galaxy S20 + of BTS, the popular K-Pop band, will arrive on July 9, with pre-orders from June 19 to July 5. Of course, at the moment the launch price of the device is unknown and if this model will reach other markets, in addition to the Korean one.

It should be remembered that BTS has many followers throughout the world, so it is expected that this model of the Samsung Galaxy S20 + reach several countries. At the moment it only remains to wait a few more weeks to know all these details and to see what the new smartphone of the Asian company.

Say hello to the best of us. #SamsungGalaxy #BTS @BTS_twt @BTS_bighit pic.twitter.com/3O6eZT4C9d – Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) May 31, 2020

