Samsung, which according to rumors was developing a 600 megapixel camera, presented the new series last February Galaxy S20. But they are not the only products that the firm has released, since it also recently announced the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, a cheaper edition of the reference tablet of the South Korean brand. Now the company has patented a new tablet which stands out for having a built-in bracket.

The technology giant, as collected from 91mobiles, has filed a patent application with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) to a tablet with built-in support. The schematics of this patent reflect that the bracket is propping up the device, so you can use the tablet to consume multimedia content in a more comfortable way and leaving the device on a flat surface without using a special case or other accessories.

The patent images also reveal that said future tablet seems to have some thick bezels and a curved buttoned edge, which will probably correspond to the volume up and down buttons, and to turn the device on and off. Among other details, the hinge connects the tablet to the integrated stand, which, according to rumors, could be removable or not.

A tablet with built-in support to consume multimedia content

On the other hand, leaks about the company’s new patent also indicate that the support could hold the tablet at different angles, although the images provided show that the support supports said product at a 30 degree angle. In the same way, it should also be noted that when the tablet is closed, a slight space is shown between the support and the device, something similar to that seen with the Samsung Galaxy Fold. It is not really known how stable this support will be and if it will be comfortable to use on different occasions, such as for drawing using the tablet.

Also striking is the absence of a front camera in the images, although everything indicates that it will have a front camera to the right of the screen. In addition, on the sides you can see a series of grooves and what appears to be a charging port. However, at the moment they are unknown. All the details about this mysterious tablet, so you have to wait for the company to rule on it.

This future tablet could be part of the Galaxy Tab series in the future. As always, for the moment this information must be taken for what it is, a patent, since the device may never see the light or that, on the contrary, it does, but with a different design. What is clear is that the South Korean company could use this design in the future for a new tablet that would try to conquer the market in the future, a market that continues to dominate the Apple AiPad.

