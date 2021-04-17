Samsung pack at a bargain price: Galaxy S20 FE with 5G and gift tablet for 709 euros | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is reduced in price if you buy it in a pack together with the Galaxy Tab A7, a perfect Full HD tablet for watching videos that is the perfect complement to a very good mobile.

One of the most successful offers of recent months is back, the one that includes top-level Samsung mobile and tablet, although in this case the main store of the offer is not Amazon but Tu.com, Telefónica’s ecommerce, a company well known to all.

You do not need to be a Movistar user or have a permanence, but it is a store like any other, with free devices and prices that are also quite attractive. For example, the pack that includes the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE with 5G and the Galaxy Tab A7 costs only € 709.

Galaxy S20 FE 5G + Galaxy Tab at Tu.com

It is an affordable price, and it is that on Amazon the two devices would cost you a total of € 770 (€ 555 for the mobile and € 215 for the tablet).

We are talking about a pack that practically covers all your needs, and to begin with, the Galaxy S20 FE is a high-end smartphone, with 5G, a Snapdragon 865 processor and an AMOLED screen at 144 Hz frequency, among other things.

In the analysis of this mobile we have been able to verify first-hand that it is worth it and that in addition to being very powerful, it has excellent sound quality, screen and camera.

These are some of the best Android tablets that you can buy right now in different price segments, both basic and alternative models to the iPad Pro.

The tablet, for its part, has a Snapdragon 662, much more modest although enough to watch video on its Full HD screen without problems, as well as to run games like Call of Duty Mobile, which improve a lot playing on a 10 screen. , 1 inch.

It should be noted that shipping is totally free from Spain and anywhere in Spain, so few drawbacks can be put to the offer. Of course, if you only want the mobile or the tablet, buying both individually would be much cheaper, although if you are open to getting both devices, this is the best price available right now.

Join this Telegram channel to receive the best offers on food, supermarkets and home products on your mobile in real time.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.