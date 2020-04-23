If you are athletes or fans of the Olympic Games, and you have already had your eye on the Samsung Galaxy S20 + Olympic Games EditionWe are sorry to bring you very bad news this time.

And it is that despite the fact that for more than 30 years Samsung collaborates as a global partner of the Olympic Games Providing the International Olympic Committee with technical collaboration and an official smartphone, the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic event has meant that between the South Korean giant and the Japanese operator NTT Docomo they decided abandon the idea of ​​launching the special edition from the Olympics of the Samsung Galaxy S20 + 5G.

SamMobile told us a few hours ago, talking about a “disappointing turn of events” as some still believed that this limited edition terminal would sell equally, something that will happen suppose with a hypothetical Galaxy S21 next year summer when the Olympic flame is lit again in Japan.

Samsung already had prepared the special edition of the Galaxy S20 + 5G inspired by the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, but the one that was to be the official smartphone of the games has been officially canceled by NTT Docomo

Confirmed by NTT Docomo, there will be no Samsung Galaxy S20 + Olympic Games Edition

Given the escalation of contagions globally by COVID-19, Samsung supported the IOC as a global partner in his decision to delay the appointment of Tokyo 2020 until the summer of 2021 on the same dates, although nothing was said about the marketing actions that were already planned and scheduled.

Among them, the launch of official smartphone of the Olympics was dated for next July, but from the Japanese operator NTT Docomo they announce that the special edition of the Galaxy S20 + 5G will not finally see the light, neither in Japan nor in any other market.

It would not make much sense to have an official smartphone in 2020 for some Games that will finally be held in 2021, and that is that next year Samsung will already have a new high-end so that the demand for this limited version does not fall and the terminal is attractive, so the move to also bring it to 2021 seems almost logical with the hypothetical Galaxy S21 already on the market.

Galaxy S20 + 5G Olympic Games Edition SC-52A cancel the release

source: https://t.co/y6qH6YZtXb – Sleepy Kuma (@Kuma_Sleepy) April 22, 2020

That has not transpired but who has made the final decision, whether it was the operator or the manufacturer, although everything points to a consensual decision between the two companies to avoid financial losses related to a launch that has lost its bellows before it was even born.

What is clear is that Samsung will remain a global partner of the International Olympic CommitteeSo his label will be present in 2021 when the Games start in Tokyo, and surely the Galaxy Note 20 or the Galaxy S21 will have a special place as official smartphones of the Olympic event.

And in case you doubted what special things these limited editions of the Olympic Games offer, because Samsung has always launched these models with special design, packaging and iconography., an interface with inspired wallpapers and sometimes extra accessories included in the sales package. The hardware, yes, does not usually change from the base models chosen by Samsung, the IOC and local operators.

Has anyone ever bought a Samsung special edition of the Olympics? Did you like the idea of ​​the Galaxy S20 + 5G in limited edition?

