It should be borne in mind that a good part of the world is currently going through a somewhat turbulent moment. As you may already know, this is due to the pandemic that has been ravaging us for months. So this is something that is going to affect the economy of millions, negatively, of course. It is for all this that it is time to tighten the belt a little and look with a magnifying glass at what we buy. Obviously here comes into play, how could it be otherwise, everything that surrounds the technology sector.

Therefore, from here we will try to help you as much as possible. We tell you this because we have made an interesting selection of products from the aforementioned Samsung firm, so that you can save right now. Specifically we refer to a series of products on offer right now that enjoy significant discounts, at least temporarily, that we can take advantage of if we so wish.

These, as is usual in these times, we are going to find among the huge range of products from the e-commerce giant, Amazon. And it is that when making online shopping, one of the sections that we must look at, is that we can buy safely.

Important discounts with which to save from Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A71

First of all let’s start with a mobile terminal, a device that most of us always carry and that we change from time to time. Well, this firm presents us with an extensive product catalog in this regard, as it happens with the Samsung Galaxy A71. This is a lowered 70 euros terminal that has a 6.7-inch FHD + screen and is Dual SIM. At the same time it has 6 gigabytes of RAM and another 128 to store all kinds of information. Its camera is made up of four lenses up to 64 megapixels.

Samsung Galaxy Watch

We will continue with a smart watch that will surely be very useful in these times of de-escalation. Specifically, we refer to the Samsung Galaxy Watch model, an Intelligent device that has Bluetooth connectivity to measure our physical activity, all on a 46 mm case. At the same time it has its own GPS, 1.3-inch screen and 4 gigabytes of memory; all with almost 90 euros of discount.

Samsung 860 EVO

But in the event that you are looking for a fast storage And for sure, the Samsung 860 EVO is the best solution. We tell you all this because it is a 500 gigabyte SSD that offers a transfer speed of 6 Gb / s and is reduced by 24% right now.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Continuing with the mobility market, another very interesting terminal of the same brand in which you can save more than 60 euros, is the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite. Specifically, we are talking about a Smartphone with a 6.7-inch FHD + screen and that offers us a total of 6 gigs of RAM. In turn, it has another 128 to store its own data and Applications, all based on an Exynos 9810 processor.

Smart TV 4K Samusung Crystal UHD

And we will end, how could it be otherwise, with a smart tv. We are referring to the Samsung Crystal UHD 2020 75TU7105, a 75-inch Smart TV with 4K resolution in which you can save more than 200 euros. It has HDR 10+ technology and Crystal Display, in addition to being able to manage it with voice assistants type Alexa.