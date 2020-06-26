Within the world of gaming monitors Samsung has opted for a line of products with a much steeper curve than what we are used to seeing, no less than 1000R, allowing our field of vision to have the entire width of the screen at a distance that increases the feeling of immersion and realism.

Within this product line at the beginning of June, it launched the Samsung Odyssey G7, a monitor available in 27 and 32 inches, now it closes the same month when the Samsung Odyssey G9, the world’s first dual QHD gaming monitor with NVIDIA G-SYNC and 1000R curvature.

Samsung Odyssey G9, the star of CES 2020

The Odyssey G9 was first introduced at CES 2020, where it came out with the CES 2020 Innovation Awards in the category of computer peripherals and accessories. With its huge 49 inches is the first monitor Curved QLED with DQHD resolution (Dual Quad high definition) of 5120 × 1440 p in a 1000R curvature, also having a rate of 240 Hz refresh and a response time of just 1 ms. With these tools it becomes a unique tool to achieve a more immersive gaming experience than what we can achieve on monitors with more traditional formats.

Together with the TÜV Rheinland Ocular comfort certification, HRD10 + bracket combined with the Quantum dot technology and an HDR1000 panel, the Odyssey G9 achieves a better reproduction of the action of our games thanks to its compatibility with NVIDIA G-SYNC and and Adaptive Sync on DP1.4.

In its design, it has a bright white back with a large central circle illuminated with Infinity Core Lighting technology with 52 different colors and five options of lighting effects that complement the gaming experience.

Price and availability

The new Samsung Odyssey G9 will begin to be available worldwide this month. In Spain it can already be seen on the company’s website, although at the moment without price. As soon as the company reveals it, we will update the information.

If you liked this article, share it.