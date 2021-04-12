Samsung Odyssey G9 2021, the first with DisplayHDR 2000

Samsung Odyssey G9 2021 will be the update to one of the most impressive computer monitors in the consumer market. All ‘an Asian luxury’ for multimedia entertainment and gamers with a big budget who like models with a huge diagonal, super panoramic and extreme curve.

Samsung announced an update to this model at the unveiling of its new line of display screens for 2021 and a leak from Taobao puts us on the trail of what to expect.

Samsung Odyssey G9 2021: spectacular

The new Samsung Odyssey G9 2021 maintains the immense diagonal of 49 inch, a size larger than many televisions (124 cm wide) requiring a good-sized desk.

The extreme curvature of 1000R has not changed as well as the native resolution, a panorama that offers 5120 × 1440 pixels (Dual QHD) with an aspect ratio for an immersive experience that replaces a multi-monitor setup in a single peripheral.

The panel itself is new. One VA with MiniLED backlight for 2048 local dimming zones. This technology has made it possible to increase the static contrast ratio to 4000: 1 and, more importantly, the maximum brightness to 2000 nits (cd / cm2). Taobao assures that the monitor is certified VESA DisplayHDR 2000. It is a standard that does not yet exist as we saw in the special on high dynamic range HDR, so it could be that this model released it.

The rest of the specifications show a very high level, such as the update frequency of 240 Hz that it will be able to achieve with support for the two most popular image synchronization technologies, NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Pro. Its response time is 1 millisecond and maintains 10-bit color depth and 95% of the DCI-P3 color coverage. It has Display Port and HDMI video outputs.

The Chinese retailer has set a price of RMB 29,999 for this 2021 Samsung Odyssey G9. The exchange price ($ 4,599) is very high, although it is only a placeholder until the seller receives more information from Samsung. In any case it will not be of economic range. The original G9 hit the market for $ 1,699 and the new version is even more impressive.