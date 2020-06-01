If you like curved screens with extreme radius, pay attention to the Samsung Odyssey G7 that is hitting the market this month, as announced by the South Korean company.

One of the most important goals of computer games is the “immersion”, that feeling that makes players feel like they really are in that world. Some studios do this with engaging games and stories that fuel the imagination, while others look for images that captivate the pupils.

The curved monitors help to achieve that immersion in addition to improving the vision on the sides, something very necessary given the impressive size that some models that more than monitors for a desktop seem like televisions are reaching.

It must be said that this immersion exists and the curved panel allows you to enjoy a wider field of view and less distortion on the edges of the screen. Samsung Odyssey G7 takes the concept to the extreme with a 1000R curve, which means that this monitor would form a radius of 1000mm if you had enough units to place it next to each other.

The monitor employs a VA panel with Quantum dot QLED technology and the quoted curve of 1000R. Its native resolution is 2K (2560 x 1440 pixels), it offers support for high dynamic range HDR600 (maximum brightness of 600 cd / m 2).

Its refresh rate is the highest in the industry (without overclocking), 240 Hz, with a response time of 1 millisecond. It supports Adaptive Sync sync technology which means it works with AMD’s FreeSync and also with NVIDIA’s G-Sync as ‘compatible’.

The matte black exterior is paired with a lighting system Samsung calls “infinite core,” offering color synchronization and effects on the stand, base, and display frame. Samsung Odyssey G7 will be offered in two sizes, 27 and 32 inches and will be available this month with no official price defined.

This model has an even more impressive older brother (Odyssey G9), as it adds a 49-inch size to the 1000R curve and a native resolution that reaches 5120 x 1440 pixels, in an ultra panoramic format with 32 aspect ratio: 9.