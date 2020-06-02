At CES 2020 Samsung presented its new range of Odissey monitors. devices that presented with a bend of 1000R, which made them the range with the most curvature of the brand. This new series is made up of the Odissey G7 and G9 models, whose presentation was accompanied by the launch promise for the month of June, which is fulfilled today for the first of them.

Odissey G7 deployment begins

Today the company has announced the worldwide launch of the new Samsung Odyssey G7 in two models with 27 and 32 inches, terminals that together with a performance according to the gamer’s demands comes with a striking futuristic-looking design with ample presence of RGB lighting.

Both models have a 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, in addition to being able to enjoy the best immersive experience with your 1000R curvature and WQHD resolution 2,560 × 1,440p at a 16: 9 ratio.

The image quality of these devices has been ensured with the support HDR600, technology Quantum Dot and a maximum brightness of up to 600 cd / m2 which ensures that we can enjoy a clear image regardless of the lighting in our room, while the support NVIDIA G-SYNC and Adaptive Sync on DP1.4 It allows to play without jumps or interruptions.

Specifications Samsung Odyssey G7

Features: Screen Size (inch) 32 ”, 27” Ratio 16: 9 QLED Panel Type Curved Screen Curve 1000R Refresh Rate 240Hz Response Time 1ms (GTG) Resolution 2,560 x 1,440 (QHD) HDR 600 Brightness (Typical) 350cd / ㎡General FeaturesCompatible with G -SYNC, FreeSync Premium Pro Custom Game Mode / FPS / RTS / RPG / AOS / Cinema / DCR Low Entry Delay Mode, Virtual Target Point, Black Equalizer, Eye Saving Mode, No Flicker, Display Port Connection 1.4 (2 EA), HDMI 2.0 (1EA), USB3.0 (1UP, 2DOWN), headphones Wall mount (100 x 100mm) Color Matte Black

At the moment the company has not given prices, but it is expected that this important detail will be provided shortly.

If you liked this article, share it.