Many wonder these days if Google is killing the Android brand, and they do it just when a Google I / O 2020 should be taking place in Mountain View that will never happen leaving us Orphan us precisely of this type of noveltiesThey always transcend hallway conversations at large conferences.

Be that as it may, it is true that the pandemic has changed the rules As the colleagues of GizChina commented, because analyzing the recently published data from this first quarter of 2020 it seems that the market is stirring leaving us with quite interesting surprises, or at least that is what we can get from the reports of such important consultancies as IDC or Canalys.

Samsung is in fact the star of the information, for better and for worse, because the South Korean giant maintains the world number one despite being the brand that has fallen the most in sales in the last year all over the planet, taking the entire industry with it into a spiral of contraction in a market that, strangely, always grew and grew … It seems to be true, that infinite growth does not exist!

We recommend you | This Samsung mobile will never see the light and it is because of the coronavirus

There is no doubt that the pandemic has changed the rules in a market that already warned of changes, and although Samsung is still the largest mobile phone manufacturer, it is also starring in a brutal fall that needs to be analyzed.

Smartphones explode their bubble, and the market falls massively and with a crash

The headline is devastating, but the numbers don’t scare a Samsung Still immersed in the search for innovation, with 600-megapixel cameras in the making or folding mobiles like an almost perfect Galaxy Fold 2 already in the oven to present in summer.

In any case, the falls have not affected only Samsung, which is obviously the first affected, because global smartphone sales have fallen 11.7% in the year-on-year comparison with the 2019 fiscal year, dragging the entire industry to bearish charts.

The podium has not changed, yes, with Huawei as a note to comment Because it remains second despite the Trumpazo and the evident drop in sales in Europe and the United States, much less has the direction of the cheers that again go to China with Vivo as the main beneficiary of the world stage:

Samsung, 21.1%, falls 18.9%.

Huawei, 17.8%, falls 17.1%.

Manzana, 13.3%, falls 0.4%.

Xiaomi, 10.7%, grows 6.1%.

Alive, 9.0%, grows 7%.

All fall except Xiaomi and Vivo, already fourth and fifth globally, because all the other manufacturers together leave a 17.2% share signing a total of 275.8 million mobile units sold in the world, for the 312.3 million that were sold in the first quarter of 2019.

Vivo’s growth rate is also very remarkable, since the firm of BBK Electronics has been the one that has grown the most in the world delivering almost 25 million smartphones in the first three months of 2020, with India as a key market where their Vivo Series S and Vivo Series Y phones have triumphed this year.

Curious is that Manzana seems immune to everything, with some technical zero results in quota They can be considered negative, but they are certainly positive in an environment of widespread declines.

In any case, it is clear that China and India are already the most influential countries in market positions, because they are the countries where the most potential exists today in terms of sales, something that Canalys also confirms with a study very similar to that published by IDC.

Have been Canalys consultants more pessimisticIn fact, estimating the global fall at 13% but offering a Top5 exactly the same in positions and almost the same in estimates, with I live as the protagonist and identifying in his report the success of their 5G mobiles like the IQOO 3, Vivo Z6, Vivo Nex 3s or Vivo S6 both in China and outside of China.

It is always interesting to see how the market behaves, and anticipating that Huawei will continue to fall at least in international markets, it seems that Samsung’s big rivals will be Apple and the emerging giants coming from China with very encouraging numbers, which make me think that certainly Huawei would have achieved its world number 1 goal in 2020If the Trump Administration had not avoided it … Will South Koreans lose their world throne in the coming years?

At Andro4all | Is Google killing the Android brand? Some name changes and a last-minute rumor suggest that it does

More information | ITHome

Follow Andro4all