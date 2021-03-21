Samsung launches Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 in India at a starting price of Rs 26,499, Rs 34,999 respectively

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 globally. The company today announced the Indian pricing of the two phones. Both the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 feature a 90Hz Infinity O display. The phones are IP67 rated, which means they can withstand up to 30 minutes in 1 meter of water and are resistant to dust, spills and splashes. . The two smartphones come in four color variants: black, purple, white, and blue. Both A-series phones work with OneUI 3.

Galaxy A72

Prices and availability of the Galaxy A72, Galaxy A52

Galaxy A72 comes in two storage variants. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 34,999 and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 37,999.

Galaxy A52 also comes in two storage variants. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant will cost you Rs 26,499 and the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant will cost you Rs 27,999.

Samsung offers a refund of up to Rs 3,000 on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards and up to Rs 2,000 on Galaxy A52. Buyers will also get a refund of Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,500 on Galaxy A72 and Galaxy A52 respectively on EMI transactions made through Zest Money.

The new Samsung #GalaxyA The series has an incredible 90Hz SAMOLED display, an incredible 64MP camera with OIS camera *, incredible water and dust resistance with IP67 * and a long battery life. pic.twitter.com/OQlhV9qFEe

– Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) March 19, 2021

Specifications of Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72

The Samsung Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 feature a 90Hz Super AMOLED display, while the Galaxy A52 has a 120Hz Super AMOLED refresh rate display. Both phones feature 800nits brightness. Both models are powered by the Snapdragon 720G chipset.

Samsung Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 have a rear quad camera setup, which includes a 64 MP primary sensor, a 12 MP ultra-wide sensor, a 5 MP depth sensor, and a 5 MP macro camera. For selfies, the two Galaxy A series phones have a 32 MP camera that sits behind a hole-punch design on the screen.

The camera on the new A-series smartphones also supports Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). The camera system of the Samsung Galaxy A72 also includes a telephoto lens that enables 3x optical zoom.

The Samsung Galaxy A52 is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery, while the Galaxy A72 is powered by a larger 5,000 mAh battery. Both phones come with support for 25W fast charging.

The Samsung Galaxy A72 comes with up to 256GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 1TB with a microSD card. Galaxy A52 offers 128GB of storage.

Via: FirstPost