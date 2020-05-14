Is almost It is impossible that the little ones do not have access to technology from a very young age and, also, control at all times how they interact with it. Social networks show all kinds of content and when browsing it is not difficult for them to end up on a web page not recommended for them. So, companies like samsung work on helping parents.

According to the Samsung survey, 74% of parents are concerned about the safety of their children when using on mobile, especially for the type of content they can access. With the intention of help in the supervision of the smallest Samsung Kids is born.

But what is Samsung Kids? Is a parental control system very complete that offers a nice interface for the little ones as well as an exhaustive monitoring so that the parents feel safe when seeing them with the mobile in hand.

The first thing that stands out in Samsung Kids is that the application only allows access to content that has been set by default. There is no risk of inadvertently entering messages, photos, or deleting files or applications. When configuring their use, it is clearly limited to how far they can use the mobile. When you press on Samsung Kids the only way to exit is using a PIN or biometric data.

The smallest will have a series of entertainment and navigation options that will help them develop their abilities. They will be able to play, draw, watch videos, record voices, put on filters and other series of activities that will serve so that all the use they make is entertaining and didactic.

These good digital habits will be monitored In any case, the parents will be able to access the reports that the app will create, where the content they have accessed will be broken down, as well as other relevant data that ensures that there has been no oversight.

The configuration will also have the possibility of establish a time of use, schedules and other options which are common in parental control applications. In short, it is a Samsung tool that optimizes what other existing alternatives offer by creating an interface as secure as possible so that the little ones have a healthy interaction with the digital world.