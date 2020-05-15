A decade ago, when mobiles were already smart, a parent’s gesture of leaving a smartphone for a young child was something that other parents did not see well. They are very small, and they will have time to have one. But the mobile phone has become an essential piece in our day to day, and children must already learn to use it from a young age to be familiar with the technologies that govern the world right now -mobiles, tablets, operating systems, applications, navigation through the net.

Samsung Kids App

According to a survey commissioned by Samsung from IPSOS last August, 74% of parents are concerned about the safety of their children when they use the mobile, while their main concern is access to inappropriate content (59%). Also, considering that many parents are currently teleworking, they may not always be attending to what their children are doing when they use mobile or tablet devices, so the feeling of unease may be accentuated.

However, there are very useful and effective tools to introduce minors to the responsible use of technology. And if you have a Samsung brand smartphone or tablet, you can use applications such as Samsung Kids, a way to allow children to explore and connect with the digital world around them, but always within a controlled and secure environment.

Learn in a safe environment

To activate it, you just have to tap Samsung Kids or Kids Mode in the Quick Settings panel -the one that appears when you swipe from the top of the screen down- and use the same PIN or biometric data that are already configured on the device to enter and exit the application.

The app helps minors develop good digital habits, setting limits on usage time and granting access only to specific contacts and applications. Parents, for their part, can periodically monitor the digital activity of their children, through the usage reports generated by the app, so that they can consult how they have invested the time or ensure that they only see content that is appropriate to their needs. age.

In addition to being protected by a PIN code, the space works independently from the rest of the mobile, so that the minor does not have access to the contents of the parents, which avoids problems such as deletion of files by mistake or accidental modification of device settings.

Although Samsung Kids is designed to allow autonomous use of the device by the minor, experts advise that parentsWho review and accompany their experience as much as possible, so that they can resolve their doubts and adequately introduce them to the digital universe.

Games, audios and photos

The app has games and audiovisual content that promote learning and intellectual development. They can draw, watch videos, record their voices and apply effects in addition to taking pictures. In this way, Samsung Kids constitutes itself an opportunity to adapt to a latent reality, such as the increasing weight of digital content in educational systems, something that also opens up a world of pedagogical possibilities for minors and complements their learning, establishing a balance between the physical and the virtual world.