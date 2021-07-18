Samsung is missing the day and time of its next Galaxy Unpacked | Technology

Even Samsung has inadvertently leaked the presentation date, including the time, of its next Galaxy Unpacked.

Samsung It is resisting officially announcing its next Galaxy Unpacked event in which they will presumably present the highly anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, along with their new Galaxy Buds 2 headphones and their two versions of the Galaxy Watch 4.

However, previous information had already ensured that the next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked would happen August 11, but never under an eminently official confirmation, until today.

Curiously, Samsung has always been criticized for missing most of the ads days before their presentation, but when the leaks come from the company itself, it is still curious. And is that someone has managed to take a screenshot of a regional website of Samsung itself, where the existence of this event is clearly mentioned, the exact day of the presentation and until the specific time.

11/08 pic.twitter.com/0nFh0b1XsL – Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 17, 2021

As you can see in the image of the capture, presumably from Samsung Russia, the Galaxy Unpacked will take place on August 11 at 5:00 p.m. Moscow, that is, at 4:00 p.m. in Spanish peninsular time.

So we are only three weeks away from what is possibly the most important Samsung event of the remainder of the year, where we will have new folding phones, but also wireless headphones and even smart watches.

The event will be held virtually, like all the presentations that the company has made in the last 12 months, and presumably you can follow the live broadcast on YouTube and on the Samsung website totally free.

Everything that Samsung will present during the Galaxy Unpacked on August 11 has already been leaked, we even have 360 ​​° videos of each of the products.